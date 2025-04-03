403
German Chancellor Calls For 'Serious Talks' Regarding Situation In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 3 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Thursday for "serious talks" regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.
This came during a press conference with Jordanian King Abdullah II in Berlin.
The outgoing Chancellor stated that "sustainable peace in Gaza and stability in the West Bank can only be achieved through negotiations."
He added that the gravity of the situation demands that we call for "serious discussions aimed at agreeing on the period following the war and ensuring security for Israel", noting that his country still adheres to the two-state solution.
Scholz also called for strengthening efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza to prevent the worsening of the dire humanitarian situation, which "is getting worse day by day" due to Israel authorities' refusal to allow aid into the besieged strip for more than a month.
On his part, the Jordanian King called for a return to the truce that was thwarted by the Israeli occupation, stating that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza "indescribable," referring to the difficult conditions the people of Gaza are enduring.
The Jordanian King also pointed out to the "dangerous" situation in the West Bank, stating that the military campaign launched by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank has led to the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and areas.
The meeting between the officials is part of the Jordanian King's visit to Berlin to participate in the International Disability Summit, which kicked off yesterday in the German capital and will conclude its activities Thursday. (end)
