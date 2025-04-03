Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting For Standard441, A Multifamily Community Near Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for Standard441, a new 300-unit multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Lady Lake. The first residents began moving in during winter of 2024, with construction completion expected at the end of this summer.

"We're proud to introduce Standard441 as the newest addition to the Lady Lake community," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "This thoughtfully designed community reflects our commitment to creating comfortable, connected living environments that enhance residents' daily lives and contribute to a vibrant neighborhood."

Located off Highway 441 on the northeast side of The Villages master-planned community, the 15.26-acre community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in three-story buildings. The apartment homes will feature hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, patio and balcony options, private yard options, upgraded unit options, detached garages and a full-size washer and dryer. Each home will also feature Alexa-compatible smart home packages.

Luxury living will continue throughout the gated community, including a fully equipped fitness center with 24-hour access, resort-style heated swimming pool and outdoor spa, outdoor pool pavilion with a built-in fireplace and grills, pickleball court, putting green and cornhole area, dog park and pet spa, 24-hour social hub, work from home focus suites and electric vehicle charging.

The site is across the street from UF Health The Villages® Hospital, which is the largest and most comprehensive healthcare provider in the region. Nearby Highway 441, which is the main thoroughfare for The Villages, provides residents with convenient access to nearly 3 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as other major employers including Arcosa, Ash Grove, Advent Health Ocala and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Villages MSA was the #1 fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. during the past decade and projections indicate that the area has the potential to double in total size in coming years.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, visitors had the opportunity to tour the model and explore the professionally decorated clubhouse and community amenities. As part of Thompson Thrift's ongoing commitment to community engagement, they presented a check to the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity to aid their efforts in providing affordable housing for families in need.

