Flimp And Aptia Form Strategic Relationship To Offer Customizable Benefits Education Solutions For Aptia's Growing List Of Benefits Administration Customers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Together, Flimp and Aptia will provide their mutual clients with impactful communication packages that help employees choose their benefits, access plan information (anytime from anywhere), and provide the educational content needed to understand and better utilize their benefits throughout the year. The relationship will enable clients to save time on benefits education, while empowering their employees to make the most of their benefits, not only during open enrollment but throughout the year.

"By working with Flimp, we're elevating how we drive value into the relationship our clients have with their people. We will deliver smarter, more engaging benefits communication solutions to strengthen companies, workers, and their families," said Jeff Williams, CEO and President of Aptia Group U.S. "Our innovative digital solutions make it easier to deliver clear, engaging information that employees can understand and act on-ensuring they feel informed, confident, and supported every step of the way."

Flimp offers employer-branded, customized benefits-communication packages for Aptia clients, as well as other add-on solutions including:



Educational benefits videos (custom or out of the box)

Microsites and Digital Postcards

Digital benefits guides

Benefits-at-a-glance brochures Texting, emailing, and more

"Aptia and Flimp have a strong history of working together and, today, we're formalizing the relationship to make leading benefits-education solutions more accessible and approachable for their clients," said Wayne Wall, CEO at Flimp. "Our expertise in benefits communication campaigns runs deep and can make a fast and meaningful impact for employers and their employees. We're excited to bring that efficiency to the many world-class clients Aptia works with."

About Aptia

Aptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 7 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.

Connect with Aptia on our website or LinkedIn .

About Flimp

Flimp is a premier provider of employee benefits communications, educational content, texting, and decision-support tools for employers, consultants, enrollers, and insurance carriers. Flimp offers customized content combined with white-glove managed services to employers to ensure their benefits offerings are a success. The company's technology platforms-Flimp Canvas (content creation, distribution, and tracking), Flimp Connect (messaging), and Flimp Decisions (decision support and plan analytics)-offer everything needed to engage, educate, and empower employees to make better, more informed benefits decisions. Flimp serves more than 1,400 corporate clients across nearly every industry, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, and partners of all sizes, including the top 10 brokers in the United States. For more information or to schedule a consultation to learn about Flimp's benefits communication solutions, visit: flimp/contact.

Media Contacts:

Aptia

[email protected]

Flimp

[email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE Flimp Communications