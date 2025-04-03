Ordergrid Awarded On Financial Times List Of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025!

The Financial Times recognizes OrderGrid for its exceptional growth performance from 2020 to 2023.

To be considered for the list, companies had to meet the following criteria:



Generated revenue of at least US $100,000 in 2020

Reached revenue of at least US $1.5M in 2023

Operated independently (not a subsidiary or branch office)

Headquartered in one of 20 eligible American countries Achieved primarily organic revenue growth over the evaluation period

Based on the results of the study, OrderGrid is honored to be recognized for its growth and performance during a period of global economic and supply chain challenges.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work and commitment of our team, and the ongoing trust from our partners," said Kris Calder, CEO and Founder of OrderGrid. "We're proud to be included among so many innovative and high-growth companies across the Americas."

About OrderGrid

OrderGrid delivers advanced AI-powered inventory, replenishment, order, and warehouse management solutions purpose-built for food retail and distribution. Designed for complexity, the platform supports industry sectors like Grocery, Fresh Food, Convenience Stores, Restaurants, Food Distribution and DTC-helping businesses optimize inventory, reduce waste, and improve decision-making across their operations.

OrderGrid's inclusion on the list points to broader industry shifts toward intelligent, adaptable inventory management, replenishment and fulfillment solutions that meet the needs of modern commerce.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista , the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

