Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BCE Q1 2025 Results To Be Announced May 8


2025-04-03 07:01:46
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTRÉAL, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE ) will hold its first-quarter 2025 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-844-933-2401 or 647-724-5455. A replay will be available until midnight on June 8, 2025 by dialing 1-877-454-9859 or 647-483-1416 and entering passcode 7485404.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at

BCE Q1-2025 conference call .

About BCE
 BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell or BCE .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell/LetsTalk .

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

Media inquiries:

Ellen Murphy
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian
[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN03042025003732001241ID1109386077

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search