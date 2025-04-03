VIAVI Expands Open RAN Lab-As-A-Service Facility With Industry's First Test-As-A-Service Offering For Massive MIMO OTA Performance Testing
In addition to the RF chamber, two additional labs are now available. Customers can access over 500 test cases compliant with O-RAN WG4, WG5, WG11, TIFG and 3GPP specifications.
"This expansion addresses the growing demand for our innovative Open RAN Lab-as-a-Service offering, which helps democratize Open RAN testing for technology vendors by providing them with a comprehensive, on-demand test suite throughout the entire product lifecycle," said Erik Probstfield, Senior Director, VALOR, VIAVI. "With the new RF Chamber, we are excited to offer OTA testing that will help accelerate O-RU commercialization and innovation."
The RF chamber is provided by ETS-Lindgren , a world leader in wireless over-the-air (OTA) performance testing.
"Congratulations to VIAVI on the successful expansion of the VALOR Lab," said Andy Warner, President, ETS-Lindgren. "We are proud to support the team with this state-of-the-art, customized chamber to bring the next generation of OTA base station test methodology to the industry."
VALOR provides conformance, performance, security and interoperability testing leveraging VIAVI's industry-leading NITRO Wireless Open RAN Test Suite , the VAMOS unified framework for hybrid physical and cloud-based testing, as well as reference O-RAN compliant O-RUs, O-DUs and O-CUs provided by several reputable partners.
As the first AI-RAN Alliance-endorsed lab , VALOR serves as a hub for members of the AI-RAN Alliance, fostering innovation and enabling cutting-edge advancements in AI-powered telecommunications. In addition, as part of VIAVI's collaboration with AT&T and Verizon to accelerate Open RAN testing, VALOR's full suite of O-RAN tests will be available to customers referred to the lab by ACCoRD .
Complementary to most currently existing industry testing labs, VALOR facilitates better readiness for the certification, badging and acceptance tests at OTICs and CSP labs. It is the first test service to be authorized by the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) for its system performance certification program.
About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV ) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at . Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives , LinkedIn and YouTube .
Media Inquiries:
Grand Bridges
Emma Jenkins
[email protected]
+1 415 800 4529
SOURCE VIAVI Solutions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment