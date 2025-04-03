MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release April 3, 2025, at 1:30 pm

DOVRE GROUP'S 2024 ANNUAL REPORT PUBLISHED

Dovre Group has published its Annual Report 2024 at -> Investors today.

The Annual Report includes a review by the CEO, the Board of Directors' report, non-financial reporting, consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements, auditor's report and a corporate governance statement. The Annual Report also includes the Sustainability Statement, which has been compiled according to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), as part of the Board of Directors' report.

Dovre Group publishes the financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in xHTML format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and the notes to the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm BDO Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Dovre Group's ESEF consolidated financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Dovre Group has also published the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report for 2024 today.

The Annual Report in PDF file, a corporate governance statement and a remuneration report for 2024 and the financial Statements xHTML file are attached to this release and available on -> Investors.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Hans Sten, CFO

tel. +358 20 436 2000

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. Net sales for the Group in 2024 were 99.3 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website:

