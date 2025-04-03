Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Dividend Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
3 April 2025
Dividend Announcement
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.375 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“Fund”).
The April dividend will be paid gross on Wednesday, 30 April 2025 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 11 April 2025. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 10 April 2025.
The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.
For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:
| Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey)
Limited
Tel.: 01534 700000
|
| Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
