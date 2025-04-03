LCR Capital Partners Welcomes Rahul Mishra As Senior Director, Commercial, India

LCR Capital Partners

Rahul Mishra - Senior Director, Commercial, India

Based in Mumbai, Rahul will lead LCR's sales execution strategies in India and Southeast Asia, further strengthening the firm's presence in the region.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LCR Capital Partners is pleased to welcome Rahul Mishra as the new Senior Director, Commercial, India. Based in Mumbai, Rahul will lead LCR's sales execution strategies in India and Southeast Asia, further strengthening the firm's presence in the region.With over 15 years of experience in private banking and venture capital, Rahul brings a wealth of expertise in working with high-net-worth families and managing strategic asset allocation. Prior to joining LCR, he played a pivotal role at ICICI Bank, where he was among the youngest employees to be promoted to its leadership team. He also held key positions at Kotak Private Banking and Avendus Wealth Management, managing client portfolios and developing bespoke investment solutions.“We are delighted to welcome Rahul to our team,” said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners.“His deep understanding of the investor mindset in our largest market, coupled with his track record in private banking and investment strategy, will be instrumental in expanding our reach and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”Shilpa Menon, Managing Director, highlighted Rahul's dynamic approach and leadership:“Rahul's expertise and client-first mindset make him a fantastic addition to our team. His ability to cultivate relationships and craft tailored solutions for investors aligns perfectly with LCR's mission. I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to grow in India and the broader region.”“LCR has been a trusted partner in delivering exceptional value to its clients worldwide, and I am thrilled to come onboard. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive meaningful impact for our clients”, Rahul affirmed.Rahul holds an MBA from ICFAI Business School, Mumbai, and has passed Level 2 of the CFA Program. His leadership will be integral to LCR's continued expansion in the region.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by making an investment that creates jobs in the United States in an infrastructure project or in a business located in a rural or high-unemployment area.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,000 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families from over 36 countries. It has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, India, South America, Europe and the Gulf Region, ensuring clients receive personalized, on-the-ground support wherever they are.

Ana Elisa Bezerra

LCR Capital Partners

+ +1 203-883-1940

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.