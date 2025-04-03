Leonardo S.P.A. Aerospace & Defense Industry Playbook 2025: Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook
The 2025 edition of this Strategy Playbook report analyses the overall Strategy Focus and provides insights into the overall Strategy Focus and decrypts the key Strategies & Plans being pursued by Leonardo S.p.A. for the near to medium term horizon amid a complex, difficult & challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by rising geopolitical tensions and looming threat of renewed trade wars under Trump Administration 2.0.
The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upswing phase marked by rising defense spending globally as the dark shadow of geopolitical conflicts returns to haunt mankind as the traditional, rule-based world order faces a serious challenge from the revisionist powers and traditional, below the surface geopolitical fault lines experience renewed tectonic friction leading to breakout of armed conflicts across the Middle East and Europe. The resurgence of Russia as Europe's regional hector and China's military ascendancy as the regional bully in the Pacific along with the Gordian knot of a nuclear-armed North Korea and almost-nuclear Iran; collectively pose a serious challenge to the U.S.-led traditional world order while also directly threatening nations located across Europe and the APAC regions respectively
Further, the return of Trump to White House and looming uncertainty over policy direction and America's continued military support under him for NATO and other regional allies located across Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions is likely to drive a further surge in defense spending globally, which has already touched record levels, going forward and has been leading to a surge in order intakes and backlog across industry OEMs. The same has witnessed massive efforts being undertaken to revitalize defense industrial bases across most regions globally to ramp-up production rates for core systems, like artillery, armor and missiles, and for rapid upgrade, modernization and recapitalization of in-service Cold War-era legacy defense systems, with the initiation of FCAS, GCAP and MGCS programs, being prime examples.
China's mass deployment of almost 800 5th generation J-20 jets so far and the active development of J-36 & J-XX/J-50 6th generation fighter jet platforms and the H-20 long-range bomber present the most formidable challenge to the traditional & virtually absolute American aerial dominance & overmatch in the 21st century. American response, in form of the NGAD program featuring adaptive cycle engines, seemingly, is just around the corner
The taming of inflation, monetary policy easing and the relative easing of supply chain woes globally have come as welcome news for the world economy in 2025 while continuing military conflicts across Ukraine & the Middle East, looming specter of upcoming trade wars under Trump Administration and rising debt levels along with the need to sustain substantial defense spending levels amid slowing economic growth pose a serious challenge to it over near term. Overall, the world economic growth is projected to remain flat for 2025 at level which is almost 400 bps below the average GDP growth rate for the average pre-pandemic growth rate registered through the 2010s decade
Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive analysis into Leonardo's overall strategy playbook featuring detailed insights into the overarching, near-to-medium term strategy focus and key strategies & plans being crafted by the company to adroitly navigate the emerging market landscape and effectively capitalize upon upcoming growth opportunities, in form, of the surging global defense spending and demand for the replacement & modernization of Cold War-era legacy defense systems with next-generation systems and technologies.
The tri-nation GCAP program being pursued jointly by Great Britain, Italy and Japan holds strategic significance for these nations and Leonardo, which is representing Italy as the defense prime spearheading it, as the truly 6th generation fighter jet program scheduled to enter service by 2035. Leonardo is also poised to become a key player in the European market for armor and military combat vehicles going forward by foraying into the segment with the establishmnt of a recent JV with Rheinmetall to jointly produce main battle tanks for the Italian Army based on the latter's Leopard 2A7+ MBT platform and the planned procurement of over 1,000+ KF-41 Lynx IFVs for the Italian Army's AICS program
For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain
- Key Decision-Makers Defense Departments, Program Managers & Contracting Executives Top Management of Industry Players, OEMs & Other Companies across the Industry Value Chain Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain Existing & Potential Investors Industry & Company Analysts M&A Advisory Firms Strategy & Management Consulting Firms PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot
- Founded Headquartered Business Segments Employees Business Portfolio Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure Key Executives Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend Revenues Split by Key Segments Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions Gross Earnings & Margin Trend Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend Return on Sales Trend Profitability Growth Trend Cash Flow from Operations R&D Expenditure Trend CAPEX Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis
- Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset Opportunities to Capitalize Upon Threats to Mitigate
Section 4: Strategy Playbook: Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities
Section 5: Strategy Playbook: Key Strategies & Plans
- Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans Strategies & Plans for Key Programs Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans Market Specific Strategies & Plans Corporate Strategies & Plans Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic Financial Strategies & Plans Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces Restraining Forces
Section 7: Key Trends
- Industry Trends Market Trends Technology Trends
Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9: Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Analysis Defense Expenditure Split by Regions & Nations Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Growth Trend Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure as Share of World GDP Defense Spending Levels across Key Geographic Regions Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 & Top 10 Nations Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas Emerging & Game Changer Technologies Market Outlook & Growth Projections through 2028
