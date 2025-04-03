Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Huracán Shocks Corinthians In Copa Sudamericana Opener


2025-04-03 06:17:25
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A stunning upset unfolded as Argentina's Huracán defeated Brazil's Corinthians 2-1 in their Copa Sudamericana Group C debut, witnessed by 47,000 fans at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo on April 2, 2025.

Leonardo Sequeira scored twice, heading in at the 5th and 35th minutes, while Raniele equalized briefly for Corinthians at the 13th minute. This loss snapped Corinthians' 23-match, seven-month unbeaten run at home, fresh off their Campeonato Paulista title win.

Huracán, with just 65 international matches since 1960, exploited Corinthians' defensive lapses, delivering a blow to the Brazilian club's hopes after their Libertadores exit.

Manager Ramón Díaz now faces pressure to regroup in a tournament where Brazil aims to reclaim dominance from Argentina's 2024 champions, Racing Club. Meanwhile, Vitória drew 1-1 with Universidad Católica de Quito in Salvador, with Matheusinho's 73rd-minute penalty canceling Londoño's 54th-minute goal.

Grêmio secured a 2-1 win over Sportivo Luqueñ in Paraguay, with Matías Arezo and Martin Braithwaite scoring in the 22nd and 67th minutes. However, Cruzeiro fell 1-0 to Unión de Santa Fe in Argentina, undone by Joaquín Mosqueira's 19th-minute strike.







Brazil's Clubs Face Early Challenges in Intense Rivalry




Vasco da Gama battled Melgar to a 3-3 draw in Peru, with Pablo Vegetti, Dimitri Payet, and Lucas Piton netting in the 12th, 38th, and 62nd minutes. Fluminense started strong, beating Once Caldas 1-0 in Colombia on April 1, thanks to Germán Cano's 31st-minute goal, his 21st internationally for the club.

Atlético Mineiro hosts Deportes Iquique on April 3 in Belo Horizonte, aiming to join the Brazilian push in a competition featuring 44 teams across eight groups. The group stage runs until May 29, with the final set for November 22.

This opening round reveals a fierce Brazil-Argentina rivalry, critical for clubs chasing the title and a 2026 Libertadores spot. Huracán's victory signals unpredictability, while Corinthians' stumble underscores the stakes for Brazil's giants. Business eyes watch closely as South American football's economic and competitive landscape shifts with each result.

MENAFN03042025007421016031ID1109385978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search