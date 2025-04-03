403
Trump’S Latin America Tariffs Reveal Strategic Trade Play
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The White House unveiled tariffs on April 2, 2025, targeting Latin America with a strategic hand. Most nations face 10%, but Guyana, Suriname, Nicaragua, and Mexico diverge.
Affecting $480 billion in regional trade, this policy blends economics and geopolitics.
Most countries, like Brazil and Colombia, take a 10% tariff. They export $80 billion yearly to the U.S., often yielding surpluses.
Brazil's $34 billion in exports versus $65 billion in imports results in a $31 billion U.S. gain. This moderate rate preserves stable trade ties. Guyana pays 15%, fueled by its oil-driven $5 billion surplus.
Suriname, with bauxite and gold, faces 12-15%, reflecting resource leverage. Nicaragua absorbs a 25% hit, tied to rocky U.S. relations and governance woes, signaling a punitive edge.
Mexico, trading $800 billion annually, shifts today, April 3. Initially dodging new tariffs via a delay until April 2, it pledged 10,000 troops to curb migration and drugs. That deadline passed yesterday.
Now, USMCA -compliant goods-half of its $400 billion in exports-stay tariff-free, shielding autos where costs could jump $4,000 per vehicle. Non-USMCA exports, however, hit 25% from March activations, tempered by ongoing talks. Mexico's concessions ease the sting, but full relief fades.
Trump's Trade Strategy
South America sees the lightest load, mostly at 10%. U.S. surpluses, like Chile's copper trade, and distance from border security debates keep rates low. Trade pacts with six nations further soften the impact, unlike China's 10-34% on $295 billion.
The policy eyes $3 trillion over a decade, offsetting tax cuts. It risks a 0.4% GDP drop and 358,000 job losses if fully imposed. Latin America's $480 billion trade, dwarfed by the $1.4 trillion global target, shows restraint.
The story unfolds in the numbers. Mexico's partial shield reflects diplomacy-troops and talks avert a blanket 25%. Nicaragua's penalty flexes political muscle, while South America's low rates prioritize stability.
Businesses feel the heat: steel prices may rise with Latin America supplying 49% of U.S. imports, and Mexico's auto sector watches nervously. Trump wields trade as leverage, not just revenue, balancing pressure with pragmatism.
