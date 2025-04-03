Bienvenue Printemps: Schimenti Construction Is Pleased To Announce The Significant Opening Of Printemps At One Wall Street

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed by renowned interior architect Laura Gonzalez, the destination store blends heritage and innovation, pairing Parisian romance with New York boldness. The result is not simply a store but a sequence of captivating environments that blur the lines between retail and hospitality and usher in a new era of shopping. Printemps redefines what it means to shop, dine, and explore.

Behind the Build – Creating a sensory experience that is beautiful and ornate.

The Printemps buildout was a 26-month project characterized by close coordination, global sourcing, and precision craftsmanship. Schimenti began preconstruction in December 2022, followed by an early structural phase, with the white box turnover occurring in September 2024. The final installation was completed in February 2025, leading to the store's public opening in March, which coincided with the first day of spring-a significant milestone, as "Printemps" means "spring" in English.

Delivered as a turnkey project, Printemps was handed over fully completed and ready for use. Schimenti's scope extended beyond typical construction, managing every interior detail, including custom lighting, audiovisual systems, furniture, artwork, and high-end finishes.

Key elements of the project included a sculptural staircase fabricated in Chicago, GFRG (Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum) paneling from Toronto, and imported stone and tile from Italy and France. Millwork sourced from Italy, New York, and New Jersey helped unify the space across both floors.

To effectively manage long lead times and global logistics, Schimenti implemented early-release packages, closely monitored procurement, and conducted regular coordination calls with vendors. Staged deliveries and field mockups ensured quality and helped minimize rework.

The timeline was tight, particularly with inspections scheduled during New York's peak holiday season. Schimenti coordinated ten agency inspections, including approvals from the FDNY, and successfully secured a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) on the first attempt. Phased sequencing, weekend work, and detailed walkthroughs kept the project on track.

Custom installations, such as the GFRG panels and feature stairs, required meticulous planning and collaboration among trades. Templating, mockups, and a design-assist process allowed Schimenti to work closely with Gonzalez's team to bring the vision to life without delays.

Clear communication was crucial throughout the project. Weekly meetings, shared tools, and milestone walkthroughs ensured that all teams remained aligned. Schimenti's collaborative and solution-oriented approach was essential in delivering one of New York's most complex and highly anticipated retail environments.

Behind the Space – A Parisian vision with nuances of Art Deco, room by room.

Printemps New York was imagined as a Parisian apartment reinterpreted through the lens of New York architecture. Gonzalez avoided a singular style in favor of layered materials, bold contrasts, and richly textured moments. Warm wood parquet meets stone inlays, vintage wallpaper complements sculptural lighting, and recycled materials sit alongside artisanal finishes. Every element, from hand-painted tile to ecological resin, was chosen to tell a story of heritage, sustainability, and craft.

The layout is deliberately non-linear, guiding visitors through ten distinct rooms that shift in mood, scale, and light. Ceiling heights rise and fall, colors change, and materials transition, creating an immersive and intimate journey. References to Art Deco, an architectural language inherent to the historic building, are echoed in geometric patterns, metallic finishes, and custom detailing. Rather than a store to shop, it's a space to explore-one where every detail invites a second look.

Red Room

The landmarked Red Room, a historic Art Deco space designed by Hildreth Meière, features 33-foot ceilings and original mosaics in deep red and gold glass. As nothing could be attached to the protected surfaces, 15-foot-tall floral sculptures made from ecological resin were introduced as freestanding elements, transforming the space into a whimsical "shoe forest."

Red Room Bar

Nestled between the Red Room and Maison Passerelle, the Red Room Bar serves cocktails and light bites created by Chef Gregory Gourdet. The intimate lounge atmosphere is enhanced by rich red jasper marble and stained glass.

Maison Passerelle

Experience fine dining with a fresh approach to classic French cuisine by award-winning Chef Gregory Gourdet. Savor dishes inspired by former French colonies in a vibrant space adorned with hand-painted tiles, stained glass, and large-scale frescoes.

Playroom

A vibrant, multicolored marble design defines this casualwear hub, where gifts, home goods, and streetwear share space with Café Jalu. Playful geometry and energetic materials set the tone for the more experimental rooms beyond.

Café Jalu

This cheerful all-day café, named after the Printemps founders, serves house-made juices, pastries, and espresso in a cozy nook within the Playroom, welcoming guests from breakfast until late afternoon.

Sneaker Room

A futuristic, flexible space with a complete LED ceiling and fiberglass seating, used not only for footwear drops but also for meditation sessions, artist talks, and French classes.

Salon – Womenswear

Adorned with floral frescoes and Versailles-patterned parquet, this space embodies the essence of women's ready-to-wear fashion. It captures the glamour of the Printemps Haussmann rotunda while showcasing sculptural floral displays and utilizing sustainable materials.

Salon Vert – Raw Bar

A raw bar inspired by Paris, located in the Salon overlooking Broadway, is perfect for a light meal. With hand-painted floral tiles, this vibrant space serves delightful twists on classic bistro dishes, including raw oysters paired with a Haitian green spice mignonette.

Garçonnière – Menswear

A men's zone curated with vintage furnishings, pastel frescoes, distinct moiré wallpaper, and feather-inspired lighting. Equal parts gallery and retail, the space includes areas to shop, relax, and linger.

Beauty "Caterpillar" Corridor

A sleek, minimalist passage in poured concrete and resin, featuring French apothecary staples alongside international beauty brands-many making their U.S. debut.

Salle de Bain

Luxurious marble and embroidered curtains enclose private treatment rooms for facials, massages, and blowouts. Hollywood-style lighting and thoughtful detailing create a quiet escape for beauty rituals.

Boudoir

With soaring ceilings, cracked lacquer screens by Atelier Maury, and a champagne bar counter by Brooklyn's William Coggin, this space exhibits vintage couture, fine jewelry, and exclusive eveningwear collections under softly glowing lights.

Not a Department Store

Printemps New York challenges the concept of a traditional department store. While it offers a wide range of fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle products, the experience is curated to feel more personal and less transactional. Visitors can discover a Jean Paul Gaultier gown, sip Champagne beneath stunning stained glass, or participate in a community event in the Sneaker Room.

Spaces are organized by mood and experience rather than by product category. The use of materials like recycled plastic, hand-painted tile, and upcycled furnishings reflects a commitment to thoughtful design. Each room encourages visitors to explore, linger, and uncover something unexpected.

Printemps is not simply following an existing formula; it is creating a new one-grounded in design, collaboration, and care for the space, the visitors, and the city it now calls home.

