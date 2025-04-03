The Society Of Hematologic Oncology Announces New Half-Day CME Anemia In MDS/MPN Workshop

Presession focused on MDS/MPN-related anemia. Participants can register for the presession and SOHO 2025 at soho/2025 .

HOUSTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) has announced a new a four-hour, live, CME-certified, presession Clinical Success Workshop titled, "The Evolving Landscape of Anemia in MDS & MPNs: Clinical Updates and Best Practices." The workshop will be held between 2 and 6 pm CST on September 2, 2025, in the Hilton Americas-Houston.

Led by Drs. Guillermo Garcia-Manero and John Mascarenhas, this live, four-hour session will feature interactive case discussions, polling, and multidisciplinary perspectives. Registration is open at soho/2025 .

Through dynamic case studies, interactive polling, and interdisciplinary discussions, participants will explore the following:



Advances in diagnosing and prognosing anemia in MDS and MPNs

Strategies to optimize anemia management and improve patient quality of life The evolving role of the multidisciplinary care team in addressing clinical challenges

Dinner included. CME-certified. Registration now open and is available through the SOHO 2025 registration form soho/2025 . For questions about registration, email [email protected] .

This workshop is held in conjunction with SOHO 2025 - the premier international meeting on hematologic malignancies, taking place September 3–6 in Houston .

Registrants are eligible for an early bird discount if registered before June 8. SOHO members enjoy a 40% discount on registration. Membership in SOHO is free, making it easy for professionals in the field to join and take advantage of this significant savings.

SOHO 2025 offers a forum for top hematology professionals to participate in the exchange of information and ideas surrounding cutting-edge developments in the field of hematologic malignancies. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and interested parties may visit soho/sponsors for more details or contact Belinda Melder at [email protected] with any questions.

News from SOHO 2025 will be posted in SOHO's premier newspaper, SOHO Insider in print and online. For print or digital advertising opportunities, email [email protected] .

About SOHO *

The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) was established as a nonprofit corporation in 2012 with aims to promote worldwide research, education, prevention, clinical studies and optimal patient care in all aspects of hematologic malignancies and related disorders. Since that time, nearly 10,000 members from 120 countries have joined the society. SOHO's mission is to expedite worldwide research and education through the exchange of scientific information.

About SOHO Insider*

SOHO Insider is the premier news source of SOHO. Launched in December 2024, SOHO Insider aims to be a resource for hematologic oncologist worldwide.

*Not affiliated with Blood Cancers Today or Mashup Media/AMC Media Group/Formedics.

SOURCE Society of Hematologic Oncology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED