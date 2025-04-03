From Data To Actionable Insights: How Treon And Skyler - Leaders In Reliability - Are Revolutionizing Asset Reliability

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership, covering over 50,000 assets across industries, offers an end-to-end solution for industrial asset monitoring. Customers gain expert support in reliability strategy development, hardware selection and deployment, and continuous insights from certified vibration analysts-helping teams identify and address equipment degradation well before a critical fault.

A Complete reliability solution

Treon Connect and Skyler's joint solution gives customers the tools to improve equipment performance, maximise productivity, and deliver ROI in as little as three months .

This integrated approach includes:



Strategic reliability consulting – Identifying critical assets and processes to develop optimal monitoring approaches for both core and balance-of-plant equipment.

Smart monitoring devices and AI platform – Deploying Treon IoT sensors, seamlessly integrated with Skyler's advanced analytics platform to provide real-time condition monitoring and predictive insights for monitored equipment.

Installation and ongoing support – Expert hardware installation and system integration, with continuous support from certified vibration analysts for accurate interpretation and actionable recommendations. Risk mitigation insurance – Providing insurance solutions to protect equipment and operations from potential failures.

"Our customers face two major challenges: an overwhelming amount of raw data and limited resources," said Justin Hatfield, Board Member of Skyler. "This partnership turns data into actionable insights, helping businesses detect equipment degradation early and address it efficiently. While we manage the full reliability journey-from world-class hardware integration to expert analysis-customers can focus on what matters most: solving key operational issues."

Joni Korppi, CEO of Treon, added: "By combining our industry-leading portfolio of IoT driven solutions with Skyler's comprehensive reliability services, we're creating exceptional value for our customers and ecosystem"

About Treon

Treon is a leading technology company with a mission to help businesses improve productivity, enhance operational visibility, and sustainability. Its platform, Treon Connect, boosts operational efficiency by utilizing data-driven automation to extend machine lifespan, monitor assets, increase productivity, and ensure safety across industries. Treon is trusted by global leaders to provide secure, customized products that integrate seamlessly into existing business solutions.

About Skyler

Skyler prevents downtime and high maintenance costs through IoT-driven reliability solutions. Specializing in maximizing the lifespan of rotating assets, Skyler leverages AI and machine learning, along with industry expertise, to prevent equipment failures. Skyler Rotate bridges the gap between raw data and actionable solutions. The company is backed by Energy Management Corporation, HECO Inc., and Northwest Electric-leaders in the electromechanical industry and members of the Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA).

