Spring Inventory Blooms, But Buyers Remain Cautious Amid Economic Uncertainty
|
Metric
|
Change over Mar. 2024
|
Change over Mar. 2019
|
Median listing price
|
+0.0% (to $424,900)
|
+38.9 %
|
Active listings
|
+28.5 %
|
-20.0 %
|
New listings
|
+10.2 %
|
-8.8 %
|
Median days on market
|
+3 days (to 53 days)
|
-12 days
|
Share of active listings with price reductions
|
+2.5 percentage points
(to 17.5%)
|
+2.5 percentage points
|
Median List Price Per Sq.
|
+1.3 %
|
+54.7 %
Pending Home Sales Slide as Buyers Tread Carefully
According to pending home listings data from Realtor®, buyer momentum took a step back in March as the number of homes under contract, pending listings, fell 5.2% YoY in the nation's largest metro areas. Of the 44 metros analyzed for this metric, 36 posted declines in pending sales compared to last March. Some of the steepest drop-offs were seen in Jacksonville and Miami, Fla. (-15.1%, -13.7%) where the market has been softening as of late, and Virginia Beach, Va. (-14.2%), which has a high share of federal government workers to round out the top three markets seeing pending home sales decline. Interestingly, Washington D.C., which also has a high share of federal government workers placed 10th, with a yearly decline of 7.9%.
At the same time, a few markets bucked the trend including San Jose, Calif. (+6.4%), Grand Rapids, Mich. (+6.1%) and Sacramento (+4.6%), which all posted YoY gains in pending listings, suggesting that local dynamics, such as tighter supply or improved buyer sentiment, may be keeping those markets more competitive.
Price Cuts Hit a March Record as Sellers Adjust to Budget-Conscious Buyers
List prices remained relatively stable, with the national median list price at $422,450, down just 0.1% from a year ago. However, more sellers are making adjustments as 17.4% of active listings included price reductions in March, the highest share for any March since 2016.
Markets with the highest share of price reductions included Phoenix, Ariz. (32.6%), Tampa, Fla. (28.9%) and Jacksonville, Fla. (27.7%), where elevated inventory levels and/or tempered demand are putting pressure on sellers to stay competitive. On the other end of the spectrum, markets like Buffalo, N.Y. (5.4%), Hartford, Conn. (5.5%) and New York (7.0%) saw the lowest share of price cuts, signaling tighter inventory and firmer pricing power. For buyers, this means greater negotiation room in some areas, while in others, competition and pricing remain relatively strong. Sellers in high-reduction markets may need to recalibrate expectations, while those in tighter markets can still benefit from solid demand, as long as they price appropriately.
Inventory Grows in the West and South, but the Pre-Pandemic Supply Gap Remains
In March, the total number of homes actively for sale jumped 28.5% compared with a year ago, and newly listed homes climbed 10.2%, the strongest March showing in three years. At the local level, all 50 of the largest metro areas posted annual inventory gains, with the most significant increases seen in San Jose, Calif. (+67.9%) Las Vegas, Nev. (+ 67.8%), and Denver, Colo. (+67.3%). Not only did San Jose, Denver and Las Vegas experience significant gains YoY, they are part of the group of 18 metros where inventory levels now exceed pre-pandemic levels including San Antonio, (+49.6%) Dallas (+44.9%), and Austin (+44.2%). Despite this progress, the total U.S. housing inventory remains 20.2% below typical levels seen from 2017 to 2019, with markets in the Northeast lagging nearly one-third below what was typical in that period. This is consistent with supply gap research showing the biggest construction shortfall and no progress toward closing it in the Northeast.
For more information, visit where monthly housing data sets, including historical figures, are available for download.
March 2025 Housing Overview of the 50 Largest Metros
|
Metro Area
|
Pending Listing
|
Median Listing
|
Median Listing
|
Median Listing
|
Median Listing
|
Median Listing
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.
|
-9.7 %
|
$400,000
|
-2.4 %
|
-1.4 %
|
23.9 %
|
54.2 %
|
Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas
|
N/A
|
$510,000
|
-7.2 %
|
-4.4 %
|
42.2 %
|
57.0 %
|
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.
|
-4.4 %
|
$374,900
|
11.9 %
|
3.6 %
|
19.9 %
|
29.1 %
|
Birmingham, Ala.
|
-0.6 %
|
$285,000
|
-1.7 %
|
0.4 %
|
16.7 %
|
31.7 %
|
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.
|
N/A
|
$869,000
|
-1.2 %
|
2.0 %
|
52.1 %
|
75.3 %
|
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, N.Y.
|
2.5 %
|
$260,000
|
-3.7 %
|
1.7 %
|
32.9 %
|
51.0 %
|
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
|
-5.5 %
|
$425,000
|
3.4 %
|
0.6 %
|
24.5 %
|
59.9 %
|
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.
|
-1.9 %
|
$360,000
|
-4.0 %
|
-1.0 %
|
9.9 %
|
29.3 %
|
Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
|
-3.1 %
|
$335,000
|
-4.5 %
|
2.3 %
|
25.0 %
|
54.8 %
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
-5.8 %
|
$249,000
|
8.7 %
|
8.9 %
|
30.1 %
|
56.6 %
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
N/A
|
$360,000
|
-5.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
26.0 %
|
59.0 %
|
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
|
-5.1 %
|
$423,503
|
-3.7 %
|
-0.6 %
|
19.7 %
|
42.9 %
|
Denver-Aurora-Centennial, Colo.
|
-1.5 %
|
$585,000
|
-5.6 %
|
-2.4 %
|
13.5 %
|
43.7 %
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.
|
-7.3 %
|
$245,000
|
2.1 %
|
2.8 %
|
5.2 %
|
25.0 %
|
Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, Mich.
|
6.1 %
|
$385,000
|
-7.2 %
|
-0.5 %
|
36.1 %
|
52.6 %
|
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.
|
-7.7 %
|
$449,900
|
9.9 %
|
11.2 %
|
51.6 %
|
61.4 %
|
Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, Texas
|
-2.7 %
|
$365,000
|
1.2 %
|
-0.4 %
|
15.3 %
|
37.5 %
|
Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, Ind.
|
-0.5 %
|
$315,000
|
-4.5 %
|
0.1 %
|
17.0 %
|
51.9 %
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
-15.1 %
|
$399,000
|
-3.9 %
|
-2.6 %
|
30.8 %
|
51.2 %
|
Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.
|
3.4 %
|
$395,500
|
-6.9 %
|
0.6 %
|
23.6 %
|
45.6 %
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, Nev.
|
-5.6 %
|
$469,945
|
0.0 %
|
2.2 %
|
50.3 %
|
57.5 %
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.
|
1.2 %
|
$1,179,000
|
2.5 %
|
1.9 %
|
53.0 %
|
54.9 %
|
Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.
|
-5.0 %
|
$320,000
|
1.6 %
|
1.7 %
|
18.6 %
|
44.4 %
|
Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
|
-13.0 %
|
$334,000
|
2.5 %
|
2.3 %
|
56.8 %
|
68.9 %
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.
|
-13.7 %
|
$512,000
|
-6.7 %
|
-4.5 %
|
30.0 %
|
47.2 %
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wis.
|
-7.5 %
|
$375,000
|
2.8 %
|
5.5 %
|
38.4 %
|
52.3 %
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.
|
-3.6 %
|
$445,900
|
0.2 %
|
-0.3 %
|
16.5 %
|
30.3 %
|
Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn.
|
N/A
|
$535,000
|
-3.7 %
|
-0.9 %
|
46.9 %
|
63.4 %
|
New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.
|
N/A
|
$780,000
|
1.3 %
|
-3.2 %
|
38.7 %
|
78.3 %
|
Oklahoma City, Okla.
|
-3.0 %
|
$317,950
|
-1.2 %
|
1.6 %
|
30.1 %
|
45.8 %
|
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.
|
-9.5 %
|
$419,800
|
-4.4 %
|
-2.3 %
|
36.5 %
|
53.6 %
|
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.
|
-6.1 %
|
$359,000
|
2.6 %
|
2.6 %
|
36.2 %
|
57.3 %
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz.
|
N/A
|
$520,000
|
-2.8 %
|
-1.3 %
|
43.9 %
|
57.0 %
|
Pittsburgh, Pa.
|
-6.4 %
|
$239,000
|
1.8 %
|
3.7 %
|
35.9 %
|
40.2 %
|
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.
|
-6.1 %
|
$599,900
|
-0.8 %
|
-0.5 %
|
24.8 %
|
39.4 %
|
Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.
|
-10.3 %
|
$549,900
|
10.0 %
|
6.1 %
|
50.1 %
|
50.5 %
|
Raleigh-Cary, N.C.
|
-9.3 %
|
$445,000
|
-1.1 %
|
-0.1 %
|
22.3 %
|
54.1 %
|
Richmond, Va.
|
-1.2 %
|
$444,900
|
-1.1 %
|
2.6 %
|
36.0 %
|
60.2 %
|
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.
|
-2.1 %
|
$599,999
|
0.2 %
|
1.0 %
|
47.5 %
|
60.5 %
|
Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, Calif.
|
4.6 %
|
$625,000
|
-1.6 %
|
-1.4 %
|
31.2 %
|
37.8 %
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
|
-0.8 %
|
$334,990
|
-1.4 %
|
-2.4 %
|
14.9 %
|
36.1 %
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, Calif.
|
-0.1 %
|
$950,000
|
-4.8 %
|
-2.0 %
|
38.7 %
|
62.2 %
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Calif.
|
2.6 %
|
$950,000
|
-4.9 %
|
-6.9 %
|
3.6 %
|
21.2 %
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
|
6.4 %
|
$1,388,944
|
-6.2 %
|
-1.3 %
|
26.0 %
|
25.0 %
|
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
|
-5.4 %
|
$750,000
|
-2.3 %
|
3.1 %
|
23.3 %
|
53.1 %
|
St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.
|
0.2 %
|
$289,900
|
-0.7 %
|
-2.2 %
|
32.2 %
|
32.1 %
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.
|
-11.6 %
|
$399,900
|
-4.6 %
|
-3.0 %
|
45.8 %
|
63.4 %
|
Tucson, Ariz.
|
-4.4 %
|
$399,000
|
-0.9 %
|
-1.3 %
|
35.8 %
|
54.1 %
|
Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, Va.-N.C.
|
-14.2 %
|
$399,966
|
1.3 %
|
5.0 %
|
40.6 %
|
53.9 %
|
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.
|
-7.9 %
|
$604,900
|
-0.8 %
|
-2.1 %
|
28.3 %
|
56.1 %
|
Metro Area
|
Active Listing
|
New Listing
|
Median Days
|
Median Days
|
Price–Reduced
|
Price-Reduced
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.
|
44.3 %
|
19.8 %
|
47
|
6
|
20.7 %
|
5.0 pp
|
Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas
|
22.1 %
|
10.6 %
|
44
|
4
|
22.2 %
|
-0.1 pp
|
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.
|
37.8 %
|
16.1 %
|
29
|
-7
|
13.1 %
|
1.7 pp
|
Birmingham, Ala.
|
18.2 %
|
3.4 %
|
54
|
4
|
16.3 %
|
3.1 pp
|
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.
|
18.4 %
|
6.4 %
|
25
|
1
|
10.2 %
|
0.5 pp
|
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, N.Y.
|
-2.1 %
|
-13.0 %
|
49
|
11
|
5.4 %
|
0.1 pp
|
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
|
47.4 %
|
21.5 %
|
43
|
5
|
21.2 %
|
4.7 pp
|
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.
|
10.6 %
|
4.1 %
|
36
|
2
|
10.7 %
|
3.0 pp
|
Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
|
27.5 %
|
4.9 %
|
37
|
1
|
13.3 %
|
2.3 pp
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
11.6 %
|
9.1 %
|
45
|
3
|
13.0 %
|
2.0 pp
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
38.8 %
|
13.7 %
|
37
|
8
|
18.0 %
|
3.8 pp
|
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
|
38.4 %
|
18.4 %
|
45
|
5
|
23.4 %
|
3.9 pp
|
Denver-Aurora-Centennial, Colo.
|
67.3 %
|
33.3 %
|
35
|
5
|
24.4 %
|
7.1 pp
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.
|
9.5 %
|
6.1 %
|
42
|
0
|
11.5 %
|
1.7 pp
|
Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, Mich.
|
27.4 %
|
18.5 %
|
38
|
1
|
10.8 %
|
1.7 pp
|
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.
|
11.2 %
|
11.0 %
|
30
|
-8
|
5.5 %
|
0.4 pp
|
Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, Texas
|
30.5 %
|
12.2 %
|
45
|
2
|
18.1 %
|
1.4 pp
|
Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, Ind.
|
24.7 %
|
7.1 %
|
44
|
2
|
19.0 %
|
2.7 pp
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
35.6 %
|
9.8 %
|
57
|
10
|
27.7 %
|
5.6 pp
|
Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.
|
11.5 %
|
4.2 %
|
51
|
0
|
11.1 %
|
-0.1 pp
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, Nev.
|
67.8 %
|
14.2 %
|
44
|
6
|
21.7 %
|
7.9 pp
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.
|
51.8 %
|
19.0 %
|
42
|
0
|
13.3 %
|
4.3 pp
|
Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.
|
21.4 %
|
12.3 %
|
41
|
0
|
15.7 %
|
2.2 pp
|
Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
|
28.1 %
|
-3.4 %
|
58
|
7
|
20.4 %
|
1.2 pp
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.
|
39.8 %
|
8.3 %
|
67
|
9
|
21.3 %
|
1.5 pp
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wis.
|
7.7 %
|
-8.0 %
|
31
|
2
|
9.0 %
|
1.0 pp
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.
|
10.1 %
|
12.0 %
|
33
|
-1
|
10.2 %
|
0.6 pp
|
Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn.
|
31.2 %
|
22.4 %
|
47
|
15
|
16.8 %
|
-2.0 pp
|
New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.
|
3.3 %
|
9.9 %
|
48
|
-2
|
7.0 %
|
0.2 pp
|
Oklahoma City, Okla.
|
34.2 %
|
8.0 %
|
47
|
2
|
18.2 %
|
1.0 pp
|
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.
|
45.8 %
|
11.5 %
|
60
|
6
|
24.7 %
|
4.5 pp
|
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.
|
18.0 %
|
10.1 %
|
39
|
-4
|
11.7 %
|
0.6 pp
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz.
|
39.3 %
|
18.2 %
|
51
|
2
|
32.6 %
|
9.6 pp
|
Pittsburgh, Pa.
|
10.8 %
|
13.9 %
|
62
|
6
|
13.8 %
|
1.1 pp
|
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.
|
29.6 %
|
7.8 %
|
51
|
6
|
22.7 %
|
2.6 pp
|
Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.
|
25.9 %
|
10.3 %
|
36
|
1
|
8.9 %
|
2.6 pp
|
Raleigh-Cary, N.C.
|
47.4 %
|
14.5 %
|
44
|
3
|
19.7 %
|
8.5 pp
|
Richmond, Va.
|
22.0 %
|
27.5 %
|
44
|
0
|
10.1 %
|
1.0 pp
|
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.
|
50.2 %
|
16.3 %
|
51
|
4
|
17.8 %
|
4.8 pp
|
Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, Calif.
|
52.1 %
|
17.0 %
|
36
|
0
|
16.6 %
|
5.5 pp
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
|
17.7 %
|
16.5 %
|
60
|
3
|
25.1 %
|
3.3 pp
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, Calif.
|
66.6 %
|
14.1 %
|
36
|
4
|
16.3 %
|
5.5 pp
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Calif.
|
43.2 %
|
15.5 %
|
31
|
4
|
11.6 %
|
3.0 pp
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
|
67.9 %
|
32.8 %
|
22
|
0
|
8.9 %
|
3.1 pp
|
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
|
40.3 %
|
18.6 %
|
31
|
2
|
11.2 %
|
2.5 pp
|
St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.
|
18.4 %
|
15.7 %
|
39
|
0
|
12.5 %
|
2.2 pp
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.
|
28.5 %
|
3.6 %
|
57
|
6
|
28.9 %
|
1.3 pp
|
Tucson, Ariz.
|
50.8 %
|
11.6 %
|
50
|
6
|
24.2 %
|
4.6 pp
|
Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, Va.-N.C.
|
26.0 %
|
20.7 %
|
38
|
4
|
15.1 %
|
1.9 pp
|
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.
|
64.0 %
|
25.5 %
|
24
|
-7
|
12.4 %
|
3.8 pp
Methodology
Realtor housing data as of March 2025. Listings include the active inventory of existing single-family homes and condos/townhomes/row homes/co-ops for the given level of geography on Realtor; new construction is excluded unless listed via an MLS that provides listing data to Realtor. Realtor data history goes back to July 2016. The 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas as defined by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB-202301) and Claritas 2025 estimates of household counts. With the release of its January 2025 housing trends report, Realtor® has restated data points for some previous months. As a result of these changes, some of the data released since January 2025 will not be directly comparable with previous data releases (files downloaded before January 2025) and Realtor® economics research reports.
About Realtor®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
