Trü Frü And Tarte Cosmeticstm Team Up To Unveil Limited-Edition Tarte Cherries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) tarteTM and Trü Frü have come together to expertly combine the brand's shared values of nature and innovation in this delightfully "tarte" flavor mashup, bringing the cherry-coded trend to life in a bold way. Both brands believe in the power of good-for-you ingredients with products formulated with the best mother nature has to offer, whether its whole fruit immersed in decadent chocolate, or maracuja oil sustainably sourced from an all-female cooperative in the Amazon infused into maracuja juicy lips, there is never a compromise around quality, or taste.

"2025 is officially cherry coded, and we're so excited to celebrate it with our first-ever food collaboration - because the intersection of food and beauty is just too delicious to ignore," says Maureen Kelly, founder and CEO of tarteTM cosmetics. "We infused our best-selling maracuja juicy lip formulas with a limited-edition cherry scent, shade and package for the first time ever - because your lips deserve to look and smell as good as they feel. Partnering with Trü Frü was a no-brainer: juicy, indulgent, and good-for-you ingredients- what more could you want!"

"At Trü Frü, we believe fruit and chocolate are 'better together' by creating those small everyday moments of happiness we all deserve," says Harvey Millar, CEO of Trü Frü. "One of our best kept secrets is our Frozen Cherry, and with cherries having such a major moment in pop culture, we thought.. what could be 'better together' than teaming up with our friends at tarte cosmeticsTM to collaborate on something bold, tarte and fun!"

Trü Frü x tarteTM Cherry launches alongside tarte cosmeticsTM' limited-edition maracuja juicy lip cherry crush collection, featuring a new shade, flavor, and limited-edition cap design-serving as the inspiration for the sweet treat mashup. The collection includes all formulas from the viral maracuja juicy lips range-plump, balm, vinyl, shimmer glass, melt mask, and lip oil-with the cherry crush scent. This launch marks tarteTM's first-ever shade and flavor extension within its cult-favorite maracuja juicy lip franchise, a collection so beloved that one sells every six seconds globally.

Made with clean and simple ingredients like cherries and premium chocolate, Trü Frü hyper-chills nature's finest fruit picked at peak ripeness to lock in natural taste and nutrients to preserve the true freshness in a way no other brand does.

This partnership marks tarteTM's first-ever food collaboration and Trü Frü s debut brand collaboration, making this a milestone to savor for both beloved brands.

HOW TO PURCHASE



TruFru starting April 3 : Get on the coveted PR list to purchase the "Trü Frü x tarteTM Cherry Bundle" – the same exclusive set of products that your favorite influencers and VIPs will be unboxing. Available for consumers to purchase starting April 11th at TruFru while supplies last, the bundle will include a bag of Trü Frü x tarteTM Cherry, an exclusive 'tarteTM cherry crush PR vault' with six maracuja juicy lips in limited-edition cherry crush shade & scent in best-selling formulas: plump, balm, vinyl, shimmer glass, melt mask, lip oil + phone case holder, and a custom Cherry Crush baseball hat. Price: $50 (a $200+ value-meaning consumers get all six maracuja juicy lips free!).

tarte starting April 11: The limited-edition maracuja juicy lip cherry crush collection will be available for purchase for consumers to shop. Target starting May 4 : You can shop Trü Frü x tarteTM Cherry nationwide in Target stores beginning 5/4, while supplies last (note: maracuja juicy lip will not be available at Target, however each bag will include a QR code for a bounceback to tarte to shop for 20% off – a "cherry" on top!) Price: $7.59.

For more information visit and be sure to follow both brands on social @trufru @tartecosmetics.

Media Contacts:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

[email protected]

About Trü Frü

At Trü Frü, we believe the best indulgence starts with the best ingredients- real, ripened-on-the-vine fruit, picked at its peak, flash-frozen to lock in freshness, and immersed in premium chocolate for a snack that's as wholesome as it is delicious. Every bite delivers the perfect balance of natural flavor and indulgence, satisfying cravings without compromise.

Whether you need an on-the-go boost or a moment of pure indulgence, real fruit, real chocolate, and real flavor make Trü Frü a snacking experience like no other. Find us in major retailers, club stores, and online nationwide. For more information about Trü Frü, please visit or see what the buzz is all about firsthand at TruLuv . Join us on Instagram and TikTok .

About tarte cosmetics TM

tarteTM is the pioneer of high-performance naturalsTM & one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the U.S. In 1999, founder & CEO Maureen Kelly set out to create a cruelty-free line of easy-to-use, life-proof products packed with good-for-you ingredients that deliver real results without compromise. tartelettes around the world – including beauty editors, makeup artists, content creators & celebrities alike – obsess over the full assortment of award-winning, highly-pigmented, & longwearing cosmetics. Each item is developed without the icky, bad stuff (like parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, & more) & with the best naturally-derived ingredients Mother Nature has to offer. The brand is 85% vegan & proud to be the #1 concealer brand in the US. tarteTM is committed to sharing its passion for skinvigoratingTM ingredients with the world: it has in-store presence in over 20 countries & online at tarte , shipping to over 50 countries worldwide!

SOURCE Tru Fru