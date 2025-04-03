Study Links Bacterial Load To Pain In Venous Ulcers, Demonstrating Effective Reduction With Moleculight

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The study, titled "Unveiling the relationship between pain and bacterial load in venous ulcers with implications in targeted treatment," was led by vascular surgeon Dr. Alisha R. Oropallo, MD, and investigated 46 adults with painful VLUs. The researchers used MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging device to visualize and map bacterial presence in real-time, overlaying these areas with regions of patient-reported pain. Findings revealed that painful regions frequently overlapped with areas of bacterial fluorescence. Objectively targeted bacterial removal, guided in real-time by MolecuLight imaging, resulted in a statistically significant reduction in pain scores immediately post-procedure, with an even greater reduction observed the following day.

"For years, I have noticed a trend that patients with especially painful VLUs tend to show positivity for bacterial fluorescence with technologies like MolecuLight," said Dr. Oropallo. "It is rewarding to quantify these observations and share our findings with the scientific community."

She continues, "All of the painful VLUs studied were fluorescence positive, and we observed a strong spatial correlation between these signals and specific regions of pain reported by our patients. Critically, we reduced their pain with strong statistical significance using a targeted approach focused on removing bacterial fluorescence. This ability to objectively target and reduce bacterial burden, presents a promising avenue for improving patient comfort and promoting wound healing. This study reinforces the importance of using objective data to guide treatment decisions."

The significant pain reduction demonstrated in this study has profound implications for VLU management. By effectively targeting and removing bacterial loads using MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging system, clinicians can directly address a key source of patient discomfort. This reduction in pain can lead to improved patient compliance with treatment regimens, increased mobility, and a better overall quality of life. Furthermore, managing pain effectively can reduce the reliance on pain medications, minimizing potential side effects and costs. This targeted approach to bacterial removal, guided by real-time visualization, offers a promising strategy for enhancing patient comfort, promoting healing, and ultimately, improving the long-term outcomes for individuals suffering from painful VLUs.

