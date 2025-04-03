Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2026 Expands To Three Days Of Football

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup will return in 2026 with an exciting expansion to a three-day tournament, following a record-breaking 2025 edition.

In February this year, 180 teams from 31 countries participated in the region's tournament of choice, held at Zayed Sports City. The tournament has become a must for global teams and with demand already high for 2026, it was decided to expand the tournament further.

A third day will allow more teams to join the amazing event and allow all players more time on the pitch. An enhanced opening ceremony and City Village will add to the overall visitor experience.

Taking place from February 13-15 next year, registrations opened on April 1 with an exceptional response.

Simon Hewitt, Director of Football Operations MENA said:“Every year we ask ourselves how we can evolve the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup, and given the response to the 2025 edition, the only plausible solution was to expand 2026 to three days.

“The demand for places this year was incredible with teams from across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe all wanting to be part of the region's tournament of choice. We want to be able to give as many boys and girls the opportunity to take part and come to Abu Dhabi and are incredibly excited at the prospect of an expanded tournament next year.

“Even though 2026 registrations have only been open a matter of days, we have been inundated with sign-ups and enquires from across the world. We might be almost eleven months away but the planning is very much underway as we look to deliver another memorable Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup.”

The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup has become a premier international youth tournament since its inception in 2017. The 2025 edition saw over 2,500 players competing in 650 matches, across eight boys and girls age groups including 61 sides from outside the UAE taking part, travelling from as far as Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Russia, France, Belarus and Turkmenistan.

More than 6,000 people visited the event in 2025, not only enjoying the football but the extensive City Village packed with games and activations, a DJ, and new this year, the stunning e& Gaming Zone.

Special guests included tournament ambassador and Manchester City legend Nedum Onuoha, event host FG, and the now two-time ePremier League Champions Tekkz and Bonanno from the Manchester City eSports team.

Each year, the winners of the Cup competition enter a special prize draw, with one lucky team earning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Manchester - training at the world-class Etihad Campus and attending a live Manchester City first-team match. Additionally, one of the Plate winners receives an exclusive Manchester City coaching clinic, delivered by professional City Football Group coaches in their home country.

Registrations are now open for the 2026 Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup, with limited spaces available. Teams from the UAE and abroad are advised to secure their place early.