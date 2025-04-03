In Line With The Year Of The Community, Emirates College For Advanced Education Hosts Reading Sessions For School Students And Families

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) hosted a series of joint reading sessions for students and families as part of the iRead initiative, celebrating Reading Month and supporting the aspirations of the UAE's Year of the Community.

The initiative aimed to strengthen family and community bonds by encouraging connections across generations, creating inclusive spaces that promote cooperation and belonging, and preserving cultural heritage through shared reading experiences.

The college welcomed more than 100 students from various schools, along with their families and educators, for group reading sessions in a collaborative and interactive environment. Participants engaged in discussions, read together, and explored the ideas in the books and stories presented. These sessions offered a meaningful opportunity for families and schools to come together, share moments of inspiration, and establish a deeper connection through the power of reading.

Dr May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor at ECAE, said: 'The iRead initiative aims to instill a love of reading in children and provide an interactive environment that encourages everyone to engage with books. We believe that reading is not just a skill, but a window that opens horizons of knowledge and helps shape the mindset of the next generation. Through these sessions, we strengthen ties between families, schools, and the community, encouraging everyone to actively participate in building a knowledge-based society.'

The sessions included a reading by ECAE student Eman Fathalla of her original story, The Cloud that Rained Laughter, while fellow ECAE student Safa Alsafwani, presented her story, Life on Planet Earth. The third session saw Sally Al Waswasy share her original story, The Magical Garden, creating an inspiring and interactive reading experience for all.

ECAE continues to promote these initiatives, which contribute to building a cohesive society, in line with the UAE's vision of empowering people and achieving sustainable growth in various fields.