RTA Serves 6.39 Million Riders During Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the total number of passengers using public transport, taxis, and shared mobility services during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday 1446H / 2025 (from 30 March to 1 April) reached 6.390 million.

The Dubai Metro, operating across both the Red and Green Lines, transported 2.428 million riders. Dubai Tram served 111,130 passengers, while public buses carried 1.330 million commuters.

Marine transport services recorded 408,991 boardings, and taxis-including Dubai Taxi and franchise operators-served 1.687 million users. Shared mobility services-including e-hail vehicles, hourly car rentals, and on-demand buses-registered 429,616 riders across various platforms.