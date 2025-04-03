RTA Launches Film Competition Showcasing Causes And Risks Of Traffic Accidents

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 3 rd April 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a student-focused competition targeting university and postgraduate filmmakers, encouraging the creation of short films that explore the causes and risks of traffic accidents. The initiative is held under the theme Road Safety Film Festival. The competition involves three categories, with first-place winners in each receiving certificates of achievement and recognition, along with cash prizes.

Submissions open on 7 April 2025 and close on 14 July 2025. Entries can be submitted via the competition portal at RTA's website rta/roadsafetyfilmfestival, where participants can access detailed information on eligibility, evaluation criteria, and submission guidelines.

The competition is open to university students aged 18 to 35, with entries accepted either individually or in teams of up to three members. Participants may submit multiple entries across different categories, provided that all films are original, fully created and produced by the student or team, and make a meaningful contribution to road safety awareness by clearly addressing key traffic challenges.

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, stated:“The competition aims to empower students to showcase their creativity and talent in producing impactful educational and awareness films that promote traffic safety within the community.

“RTA has allocated cash prizes for the top three winners in each of the categories: films highlighting the dangers of sudden lane departure, the risks associated with driving distractions, and unsafe behaviours involving the use of bicycles and electric scooters,” he said.

Al Khzaimy added:“RTA remains committed to fulfilling the objectives of Dubai's Traffic Safety Strategy, which places a strong emphasis on raising awareness among school and university students. University students, in particular, represent a vital and capable segment of youth who can actively contribute to advancing road safety, in collaboration with public and private sector entities.”

“The film topics were carefully selected based on recent traffic statistics, which identified sudden lane departures and driver distractions as two of the primary causes of fatal traffic accidents. A third category was introduced to address unsafe behaviours among bicycle and e-scooter riders, reflecting the significant and rapid rise in the use of soft mobility means in recent years,” he concluded.