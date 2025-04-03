403
Accor And ISH Partner To Build India's Next Generation Of Hospitality Leaders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, 3rd April 2025 – Accor, a global leader in hospitality, has signed an MOU with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) to create a structured pathway for future hospitality leaders. This collaboration establishes a specialised Postgraduate Programme (PGP) in Sales and Revenue Management, ensuring Accor has access to a highly trained, business-ready workforce aligned with its growth strategy in India.
The one-year program, developed in partnership with ISH, leveraging its alliance with Les Roches, combines six months of advanced academic learning at ISH with a six-month applied immersion across Accor's hotels in India. Each participant in the program will receive a pre-placement offer (PPO), ensuring that Accor secures top-tier management talent before they formally enter the workforce.
Investing in Future Hospitality Leaders
Accor's growth in India requires a leadership pipeline that is trained, committed, and ready to contribute from day one. The ISH-Accor program builds this pipeline by selecting professionals with prior work experience, training them with a curriculum designed around global hospitality standards, and providing structured career progression opportunities.
Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, Asia, Accor, said "Accor is deeply committed to the long-term growth of India's hospitality sector, and investing in talent is at the core of this vision. We are not only expanding our presence across the country but also leading the way in building structured career pathways at every level. This collaboration with ISH ensures that our leadership pipeline is aligned with our business growth, equipping professionals with the skills and experience needed to thrive in Accor's ecosystem."
A Leadership-Driven Approach to Hospitality Talent
The ISH-Accor Postgraduate Programme (PGP) goes beyond conventional hospitality education. It is designed for professionals seeking a structured pathway into senior management, providing industry-focused learning, direct immersion in Accor's operational environment, and long-term career development.
Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Indian School of Hospitality, said, "This collaboration between ISH and Accor creates a career-defining opportunity for aspiring hospitality professionals. It ensures that Accor has access to a workforce trained not just in hospitality operations but in strategic, revenue-driven decision-making. The industry needs forward thinking professionals, and this program is an essential step in shaping the next generation of hospitality leadership."
