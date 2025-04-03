Vietnam To Create 'Rapid Response Team' After US Tariff Shock: Govt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Hanoi: Vietnam's prime minister requested the immediate establishment of a "rapid response team" after the country was hit with massive tariffs of 46 percent by the United States, the government's official news portal said Thursday.

During a meeting of the government standing committee, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said ministries must be "calm, courageous (and) have proactive, flexible, timely and effective responses to all developments", a statement on the news portal said.

One of the worst-hit trading partners, Vietnam is also sending Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc on a "working visit to the United States", a separate statement on the news portal said Thursday.



The announcement came after Vietnam cut import duties earlier this week on a range of goods including cars, liquefied gas and some agricultural products in what appeared to be a pre-emptive attempt to blunt US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

Washington's trade deficit with Vietnam is the third-highest of any country, after China and Mexico.