The Gross Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Geron Corporation(GERN) Shareholders

CLASS PERIOD: February 28, 2024 to February 25, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning defendants' expectations for the launch and growth potential of Rytelo (imetelstat). Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Geron's ability to capitalize on the purportedly significant unmet need for the drug and to execute on its commercial plan to target first-line ESA ineligible patients, while continually minimizing the risks associated with the burden of the weekly monitoring requirement for Rytelo and the impacts of seasonality and existing competition on the drug's sales. On February 26, 2025, Geron announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, disclosing that Rytelo's growth had flattened over the preceding months. The Company attributed the diminished growth on seasonality, competition, lack of awareness for Rytelo, and the burden of the monitoring requirement necessary for the drug treatment. Following this news, the price of Geron's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $2.37 per share on February 25, 2025, Geron's stock price fell to $1.61 per share on February 26, 2025, a decline of about 32.07% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: May 12, 2025

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GERN during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 12, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

