Director/PDMR Dealings
|PDMR
|Date acquired
|No. of shares acquired
| Purchase price
per share (£)
| Total current
shareholding
|David Mayes
|3 April 2025
|328,119
|0.6095
|2,265,782
These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Mayes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Northern Venture Trust PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800HR3R4WFICYFN46
| 4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 25p each
GB0006450703
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 9 January 2025
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) £0.6095
Volume(s) 328,119
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|3 April 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website:
