Director/PDMR Dealings


2025-04-03 06:01:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3 APRIL 2025

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 9 January 2025, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price
per share (£) 		Total current
shareholding
David Mayes 3 April 2025 328,119 0.6095 2,265,782

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name David Mayes
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Director (PDMR)
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Northern Venture Trust PLC
b) LEI 213800HR3R4WFICYFN46
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 25p each
GB0006450703
b)
 Nature of the transaction
 Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 9 January 2025
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) £0.6095
Volume(s) 328,119
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A - single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 3 April 2025
f) Place of the transaction XLON

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website:

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


