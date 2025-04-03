Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Dealings


2025-04-03 06:01:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3 APRIL 2025

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 9 January 2025, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price
per share (£) 		Total current
shareholding
Peter Dines 3 April 2025 8,667 0.5769 42,816

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Peter Dines
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Northern 2 VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0005356430
b)
 Nature of the transaction
 Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 9 January 2025
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) £0.5769
Volume(s) 8,667
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A - single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 3 April 2025
f) Place of the transaction XLON

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website:

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.


