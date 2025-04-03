Acuity Reports Fiscal 2025 Second-Quarter Results



Delivered Net Sales of $1B , an Increase of 11% Compared to the Prior Year

Delivered Operating Profit of $110M , Down 7 % Compared to the Prior Year; Grew Adjusted Operating Profit to $163M , Up 16% Compared to the Prior Year

Delivered Diluted EPS of $2.45 , Down 14% Compared to the Prior Year; Grew Adjusted Diluted EPS to $3.73 , Up 10% Compared to the Prior Year Closed QSC Acquisition During the Quarter

ATLANTA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI), ("Acuity"), a market-leading industrial technology company, delivered net sales of $1.0 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended February 28, 2025, an increase of $100.4 million, or 11.1 percent, compared to the prior year.

"We delivered steady performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2025," stated Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Inc. "We grew net sales, expanded our adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating profit margin, and we increased our adjusted diluted earnings per share."

We closed the acquisition of QSC during the second quarter of fiscal 2025, and two months of its performance are included in our results. The financials also include certain purchase accounting adjustments resulting from the acquisition.

Operating profit was $110.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $7.9 million, or 6.7 percent, compared to the prior year. Operating profit as a percent of net sales was 11.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of 200 basis points compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was $162.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $22.8 million, or 16.3 percent, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit as a percent of net sales was 16.2 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 70 basis points compared to the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share was $2.45 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $0.39, or 13.7 percent, compared to the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.73 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.35, or 10.4 percent, from $3.38 in the prior year.

Segment Performance

Acuity Brands Lighting ("ABL")

ABL generated net sales of $840.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 0.3 percent, compared to the prior year.

Operating profit was $130.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $4.3 million, or 3.4 percent, compared to the prior year. Operating profit as a percent of ABL net sales was 15.5 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 60 basis points compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was $141.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $4.9 million, or 3.6 percent, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit as a percent of ABL net sales was 16.8 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 60 basis points compared to the prior year.

Acuity Intelligent Spaces ("AIS")

AIS generated net sales of $171.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $103.4 million, or 151.8 percent, compared to the prior year. Included in net sales are $95.1 million from two months of QSC performance.

Operating profit was $9.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.8 million compared to the prior year. Operating profit as a percent of AIS net sales was 5.8 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of 760 basis points compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was $32.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $17.7 million compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit as a percent of AIS net sales was 18.7 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of 230 basis points compared to the prior year.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Net cash from operating activities was $191.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025. We increased our dividend by 13 percent to 17 cents per share and year to date we repurchased approximately 68,000 shares of common stock for a total of $22.6 million.

About Acuity

Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people's lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We focus on customer outcomes and drive growth and productivity to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes the following non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures:“adjusted operating profit” and“adjusted operating profit margin” for total company and by segment; for total company only we additionally include: "adjusted gross profit", "adjusted gross profit margin",“adjusted net income;”“adjusted diluted EPS;”“earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”);" "EBITDA margin;"“adjusted EBITDA;” and "adjusted EBITDA margin". These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of our current financial performance and prospects for the future. Specifically, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors by excluding or adjusting items for amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, acquired profit in inventory, and acquisition-related items.

We also provide“free cash flow” (“FCF”) to enhance the reader's understanding of our ability to generate additional cash from its business.

Management typically adjusts for these items for internal reviews of performance and uses the above non-GAAP measures for baseline comparative operational analysis, decision making and other activities. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide greater comparability and enhanced visibility into our results of operations as well as comparability with many of its peers, especially those companies focused more on technology and software. Non-GAAP financial measures included in this news release should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin for total company are“gross profit” and“gross profit margin,” respectively, which include the impact of acquired profit in inventory. Adjusted gross profit margin is adjusted gross profit divided by net sales for total company. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating profit margin for total company and by segment are“operating profit” and“operating profit margin,” respectively, which include the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, acquired profit in inventory and acquisition-related costs. Adjusted operating profit margin is adjusted operating profit divided by net sales for total company and by segment. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are“net income” and“diluted EPS,” respectively, which include the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, acquired profit in inventory and acquisition-related costs. Adjusted diluted EPS is adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for EBITDA is“net income”, which includes the impact of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. EBITDA margin is EBITDA divided by net sales for total company. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted EBITDA is“net income”, which includes the impact of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, acquired profit in inventory, acquisition-related items and miscellaneous (income) expense, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales for total company. A reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in this news release.

We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. A calculation of this measure is available in this news release.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by other unusual or non-recurring items.

