MOASC Honors Young Investigator, Advancing Oncology Research

"We are thrilled to honor Dr. Zang with the 2025 Cary Presant, MD Young Investigator Award," said Dr. Ashkan Lashkari, MD, President of MOASC." His dedication to advancing our understanding of metastatic prostate cancer is exemplary, and his research holds the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients battling this devastating disease."

The Cary Presant, MD Young Investigator Award is given annually to an outstanding early-career researcher who has demonstrated exceptional promise in oncology research. This prestigious honor celebrates the legacy of Dr. Cary Presant, whose contributions to the field of oncology have been both transformative and inspiring.

"Supporting promising young researchers is paramount to the future of oncology. The establishment of the Cary Presant, MD Young Investigator Award, made possible through the generous support of AVEO Oncology, exemplifies MOASC's dedication to fostering talent and driving innovation in cancer research," said Dr. Sumanta Pal, MD, Vice President of MOASC.

The Young Investigator Award is supported by a grant from AVEO Oncology ("AVEO"), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer.

The Medical Oncology Association of Southern California (MOASC) is a leading professional organization dedicated to promoting excellence in the practice of oncology. MOASC supports its members by providing educational resources, advocating for policies that benefit cancer patients, and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and research in oncology. MOASC currently represents more than 650 hematologists and oncologists and 6 comprehensive cancer centers and institutions in Southern California. For more information, visit

