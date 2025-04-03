Nurenberg Paris Donates To Support Ohio City Bicycle Co-Op

Nurenberg Paris Supports Ohio City Bicycle Co-op

Nurenberg Paris, a Cleveland-based personal injury law firm, announces Ohio City Bicycle Co-op (OCBC) as the NP4CLE Charity of the Month for April 2025.

- Jonathan Mester, managing partner

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nurenberg Paris, a Cleveland-based personal injury law firm, is proud to announce that the Ohio City Bicycle Co-op (OCBC) has been selected as the NP4CLE Charity of the Month for April 2025.

As part of the firm's commitment to giving back to the community, Nurenberg Paris will donate $5 for every new "Like" on their Facebook page and every new "Follow" on their Instagram account from now until the end of April.

The Ohio City Bicycle Co-op is a non-profit bicycle education center that operates with a small professional staff and numerous skilled volunteers. In their 12,000 square foot bicycle mechanic shop, OCBC upcycles donated bicycles to make them safe and reliable for community members. The organization offers classes on bike riding and repair skills while leading community programs such as fix-athons and group bike rides. They also run a“bicycle thrift store” and programs providing affordable bicycles, repairs, and accessories to cyclists facing financial difficulties.

"We're thrilled to support the Ohio City Bicycle Co-op through our NP4CLE Charity of the Month program," said Jonathan Mester, managing partner at Nurenberg Paris. "Their work not only promotes sustainable transportation but also builds valuable skills and opportunities for community members."

The NP4CLE Charity of the Month Program is part of Nurenberg Paris's ongoing community involvement initiative. Each month, the law firm features a local charity on their social media platforms and makes donations based on audience engagement. This approach allows community members to support important causes simply by engaging with Nurenberg Paris online.

To participate in this initiative and help support the Ohio City Bicycle Co-op, please visit:

Facebook:

Instagram:

For more information about Nurenberg Paris's community involvement and charitable initiatives, visit: .

About Nurenberg Paris:

Nurenberg Paris has represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm's track record of success during the past nine decades means they're known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio. The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. Nurenberg Paris is dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state.

For more information, visit .

Cassandra Baucher

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy

+1 (216) 694-5250

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.