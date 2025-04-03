New UP! Detect Monitoring Solution Provides Early Warnings For Reciprocating Compressors

UP! Detect monitoring solution

UP! Detect, offers vibration monitoring and cloud-based analysis to provide early warning of failures, enabling maintenance teams to plan ahead.

- Burckhardt CompressionWINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As a pioneering original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of reciprocating compressors, Burckhardt Compression is leading the field in using digital technology to support equipment in the field. The latest solution, UP! Detect, offers vibration monitoring and cloud-based analysis to provide early warning of failures, enabling maintenance teams to plan ahead and take appropriate action before any problem develops.Leveraging over 180 years of manufacturing expertise and over 30 years of monitoring experience in reciprocating compressors, Burckhardt Compression has announced the release of UP! Detect. An advanced, easy-to-install condition monitoring system that offers cost-effective early failure detection. Working in the world of gas processing means unplanned downtime is especially costly. Scheduled maintenance is being replaced by maintenance based on real-time data insights, which streamlines costs further and enables operators to use their resources more effectively.Long-term benefitsVibration data is a very important indicator of machine health and is relatively simple to collect; the key is analyzing it over an extended period and interpreting it to produce meaningful actions that achieve extended compressor availability.Burckhardt Compression has developed a suite of digital solutions that help maintenance operatives in the field, offering faster support and enabling them to maximize uptime and minimize costs. Collecting data from equipment across the global fleet of compressors allows practical solutions to be implemented during planned outages, maintaining asset availability, and optimizing productivity.The new UP! Detect solution uses advanced AI algorithms to detect anomalies in the data that warn maintenance personnel on-site of potential issues in the compressor's components. Beyond alerting, it also offers actionable suggestions and recommendations, backed by our technical expert team, available 24/7 to provide support and guidance.Advanced warningsThe ability to identify abnormal behavior before it escalates minimizes the potential for damage and unexpected downtime ensuring safe operations and secure production. Furthermore, having the fleet-wide picture of all operational assets enables owners to make more effective decisions. As more data is collected over a longer timeframe, these benefits multiply as information on parts durability, wear rates and annual costs become apparent.Of course, digital security is of paramount importance, and Burckhardt Compression works in accordance with the highest cybersecurity standards IEC 62443-4-1 (certification of IEC 62443-4-2 ongoing), ensuring secure data transmission and storage.As part of the portfolio of digital solutions available from Burckhardt Compression, UP! Detect lays the foundations for long-term availability that comes from an in-depth understanding of an asset's operating characteristics. Combining this knowledge with advanced algorithms and access to additional engineering expertise enables operators to achieve next-level performance and efficiency while minimizing operating costs.

Stefan Hoher

Burckhardt Compression AG

+41 79 508 57 96

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.