Protect The Emerald Coast Alliance Launches To Help Safeguard The Natural Beauty And Quality Of Life In Florida's Panhandle

FREEPORT, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Protect the Emerald Coast Alliance (PECA), a dynamic new non-profit 501(c4) organization dedicated to preserving the pristine beauty and enhancing the economic vitality of Florida's Emerald Coast, which includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay Counties.

With offices in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Washington, D.C., PECA is uniquely positioned to bridge local needs with national influence, advocating for policies that protect our swiftly growing region while fostering thriving, resilient communities.

Formed in response to the rapid development and increasing pressures on the Emerald Coast communities, PECA aims to ensure the voices of residents are heard as the area evolves. The organization is committed to protecting the region's natural splendor-its turquoise waters, white sand beaches, and diverse ecosystems-while promoting sustainable tourism and economic growth that enhances, rather than compromises, the quality of life for all who call this area home.

"Protect the Emerald Coast Alliance is about more than preservation-it's about building a future where our natural beauty thrives alongside thoughtful, community-driven development," said John Jannazo, PECA Board Chairman. "We're here to help educate, advocate when possible, and work in collaboration with residents and policymakers to create a sustainable path forward."

PECA's core initiatives include:



Public Education: Raising awareness about the environmental and social impacts of unchecked development.



Government Collaboration: Partnering with local and federal leaders to influence planning policies that prioritize long-term health and sustainability.



Sustainable Tourism: Promoting economic growth that respects the environment and supports local communities.

Community Empowerment: Amplifying the voices of residents to ensure their concerns shape the future of the Emerald Coast.

Mission Statement:

To protect the natural beauty of the Emerald Coast while fostering communities that celebrate economic growth, sustainable tourism, environmental stewardship, government accountability and the quality of life for our residents and visitors alike.

