New Study Demonstrates Efficacy And Safety Of Sebclausiitm (Alkalihalobacillus Clausii 088AE) In Treating Acute Allergic Rhinitis

CHINO, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published clinical trial found probiotic SEBclausiiTM (Alkalihalobacillus clausii 088AE) from Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics supports the alleviation of symptoms of acute allergic rhinitis.

The prospective, interventional, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, monocentric clinical trial was conducted with 40 people with acute allergic rhinitis.

The study results found a daily dose of SEBclausiiTM supported the resolution of coughing and sneezing. It was also safe and effective in promoting a reduction in runny nose, nasal stuffiness, itching, and itchy and watery eyes. In addition, results showed positive improvements in immunity cell and immunological marker levels.

"Our previous research indicates SEBclausiiTM effectively supports the treatment of antibiotic-associated diarrhea," said Reshma Rathi, Vice-President of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics . "We're pleased to confirm its broader benefits in promoting relief from allergic rhinitis as well."

About Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics :

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with more than 45 years of fermentation experience. The company's innovative and scientifically formulated synbiotic, probiotic and enzyme solutions are supported by clinical trials and research studies published in reputable peer-reviewed journals. Specialty's branded products are shown in studies to promote joint, muscle, cardiovascular, immune, gut and digestive health, as well as promote sports nutrition.

Products are manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art, NSF GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including The Non-GMO Project, OK Kosher and ISA Halal. Ingredients and finished products are extensively tested in the company's on-site ISO-17025-certified laboratory, which also offers third-party testing. Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a proud member of the International Probiotic Association (IPA) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

