Fake News About Kaka Sahib Shrine Explosion: Key Suspect Arrested In Nowshera

2025-04-03 05:08:36
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nowshera police have arrested the main suspect responsible for spreading false news on social media about an explosion at the Kaka Sahib shrine on April 1. The incident, which caused widespread panic among devotees, was later confirmed to be baseless. A case has been registered against the suspect under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025, and investigations are underway.

On the second day of Eid
    Fitr, a fabricated report claiming a blast at the Kaka Sahib shrine went viral on social media. Given the shrine's large gatherings of devotees from various places, the news created fear and unrest. However, upon verification, authorities confirmed that no such incident had taken place.

    Also Read: Repatriation of Afghan Refugees Delayed Beyond Deadline

    District Police Officer Abdul Rasheed formed a special investigation team to trace and arrest the individual responsible for spreading the misinformation. The police countered the false claim by circulating an official denial on social media. Using modern investigative techniques, the team tracked down the accused, identified as Azam Khan, son of Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Mohalla Peeran, Pir Sabaq, Nowshera.

    The suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigation is ongoing. Authorities have warned the public against sharing misleading or fear-inducing content online, emphasizing that legal action will be taken against those violating the law.

