Fake News About Kaka Sahib Shrine Explosion: Key Suspect Arrested In Nowshera

District Police Officer Abdul Rasheed formed a special investigation team to trace and arrest the individual responsible for spreading the misinformation. The police countered the false claim by circulating an official denial on social media. Using modern investigative techniques, the team tracked down the accused, identified as Azam Khan, son of Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Mohalla Peeran, Pir Sabaq, Nowshera.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigation is ongoing. Authorities have warned the public against sharing misleading or fear-inducing content online, emphasizing that legal action will be taken against those violating the law.