EU defense commissioner cautions of potential Russian attack within five years
(MENAFN) Russia may be capable of launching military attacks on European Union nations within the next five years, the EU’s defense commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, cautioned on Wednesday during a security forum in Warsaw focused on the bloc’s defense strategy.
Kubilius argued that Russia is already engaging in a hybrid war against the EU through tactics such as disinformation campaigns, using migrants as tools at borders with Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland, and sabotaging undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.
He noted that Russia has transitioned into a war economy, enabling it to produce more weapons than all NATO members united. “If we do nothing, military attacks could soon follow these hybrid attacks,” Kubilius warned.
“Soon, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could be tempted to use that military power. Intelligence services report: Russia is getting ready to challenge NATO Article 5 (on collective self-defense) by 2030. In five years or less, Russia could be willing and able to attack one or more EU countries,” he further noted.
Kubilius also highlighted the preparation and presentation of a White Paper on EU defense two weeks ago in response to these concerns. He stressed that “besides defending Ukraine, the implementation of the White Paper will boost the defense of Europe.”
