EU To Outline Response To Trump Tariffs By End Of April: French Government

The European Union will respond to the new tariffs set to be announced by the United States on Wednesday "before the end of April", the French government spokeswoman said after a cabinet meeting.

"There will be two responses. The first, which will take place in mid-April, is a response to the tariffs already decided on steel and aluminium," government spokeswoman Sophie Primas said.

"Then, there will be a detailed study, sector by sector, and a European decision should be announced before the end of April, in a coordinated, united, and strong way."

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday afternoon, Primas added.

US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil sweeping new "Liberation Day" tariffs at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT) Wednesday.

The European Commission, which is in charge of EU trade policy, would not confirm the French government's comments.

"France doesn't speak on behalf of the European Union when it comes to trade policy. We do," Olof Gill, the commission's trade spokesman, told reporters in Brussels.

Von der Leyen is in contact with EU leaders, her spokeswoman confirmed.

"The president has been in contact with the leaders across the EU, obviously, on this important subject, so that we really have a coordinated response with the input of the various leaders," spokeswoman Paula Pinho said during a press conference.