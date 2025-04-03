Salik Fee Exemption In UAE: How To Apply For Toll Waiver 4 Categories, Process Explained

Dubai has installed multiple Salik gates to manage traffic flow on the city's arterial roads. Salik, an electronic toll collection system implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), automatically deducts toll fees from a prepaid account when vehicles pass through any of the ten strategically placed toll gates across the emirate.

Salik has also introduced an exemption programme, allowing some residents and their relatives to apply for toll fee waiver. This initiative aligns with Dubai's broader efforts to enhance accessibility , inclusivity, and quality of life for all residents.

Who qualifies for Salik fee exemption?

If you are challenged in any of the following categories, you are eligible to apply for an exemption from paying Salik road toll fees:



Mental disabilities

Physical disabilities

Autism Visual disabilities

The permit for Salik fee exemption can be obtained for the relatives of a person of determination. The acceptable relationships for eligibility include parents, husband or wife (with a marriage contract required), children (with a birth certificate required), grandparents, sisters or brothers, and grandchildren. These relationships are outlined to ensure that the relevant family members can apply for the exemption on behalf of the person of determination.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

What are the requirements for Salik toll waiver?

For new application, the following documents are required:

Copy of the valid vehicle's registration card of the person of determination or one of their first or second degree relativesCopy of the valid Emirates ID (for applicant)Copy of the valid people of determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development or Sanad card issued by Community Development Authority

Valid proof of relationship document (first or second degree relatives) if the person of determination is not the vehicle owner - To be sent to the following email: ... How long does a Salik fee exemption last?

The validity of the exemption is one year and the customer must renew it on a yearly basis to avoid any violations.

The applicant will be required to present the same above-mentioned documents when renewing the exemption card. For replacement or a change of vehicle, in addition to the above-mentioned documents, the person of determination must also submit a cancellation form for the old exemption.

Process to apply for Salik exemption

Residents can apply through the Salik website or send an email to ... .

Through Salik website



The customer enters the required details and uploads the required documents.

After finishing the exemption application online, the special accounts team verifies and processes the request for exemption. Once the exemption is approved and updated in the system, the customer will be informed by phone.

Through email



The customer has to download the commitment form through Salik website or receive it by e-mail.

The customer sends the commitment application form and the required documents to ... . After receiving the complete documents, the special accounts team verifies and processes the request for exemption. Once approved, the customer will be informed.

Is there a limit to the number of Salik fee exemptions granted?

The customer can receive a free Salik tag after requesting an exemption if they have not purchased one previously. Only one vehicle can be exempted from Salik road toll fees for people of determination. However, the exemption can be transferred to another vehicle after canceling the previous one, upon the customer's request.

The service is free of charge, and the processing time is five working days, provided all submitted documents meet the eligibility criteria

How Salik operates in Dubai

Salik operates as Dubai's electronic toll collection system, using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology to charge vehicles automatically when they pass through designated toll gates. The system is fully automated with no toll booths or barriers.

Each time a vehicle passes through a Salik toll gate, the technology scans the Salik tag , and a toll fee (either Dh6 or Dh4 , depending on the time of passage) is deducted from the motorist's prepaid toll account.

A Salik tag costs Dh100 , which includes Dh50 in credit added to the account upon activation. If purchased online, an additional Dh20 charge applies.

Motorists can conveniently top up their Salik card accounts online or recharge cards from any participating retail outlet. However, failure to maintain an adequate account balance may lead to penalties or limitations on vehicle use.

Variable Salik toll rates

Variable road toll pricing (Salik) system offers motorists toll-free passage between 1am and 6am.

During weekdays, the toll rate is Dh6 for morning peak hours (6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). For off-peak hours, between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am, the toll tariff is Dh4.

On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll charge is Dh4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

Number of Salik toll gates

With the addition of two new toll gates in January at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street, there are ten Salik gates in total in Dubai.

Al BarshaAl Garhoud Bridge

Al Maktoum BridgeAl Mamzar South

Al Mamzar NorthAl Safa

Airport TunnelJebel Ali

Business Bay CrossingAl Safa South