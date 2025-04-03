Dubai To Roll Out Self-Driving Taxis By 2026, Teaming Up With Uber, Weride, Baidu

Self-driving taxis will soon be seen on the roads of Dubai. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its partnerships with autonomous driving technology providers to deploy these taxis in the emirate by 2026.

The AVs will be launched in Dubai through the Uber platform in partnership with Uber Technologies, WeRide and China's Baidu, through its autonomous mobility arm, Apollo Go.

“These partnerships represent a crucial step in advancing Dubai's Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to transform 25 per cent of all journeys in the city into autonomous trips across various transport modes by 2030,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

This initiative forms part of RTA's broader strategy to establish Dubai as a global pioneer in autonomous mobility, and supports its vision to become the smartest city and the best place to live and work worldwide.

Boosting connectivity, reducing accidents

Al Tayer said the launch of autonomous taxis will support“the integration of transport systems” to help make it easier for passengers to get to and from modes of public transport.“The deployment of autonomous taxis will enhance the first and last-mile connectivity for public transport users,” he said.“This aligns with the First and Last-Mile Strategy adopted by RTA last year, which aims to facilitate passenger movement between their point of origin or destination and the nearest public transport station.”

He added that the move will make roads safer for local motorists.“Autonomous vehicles also contribute to improved road safety, as human error is responsible for over 90 per cent of traffic accidents ,” he said.“Moreover, they serve a wide segment of the community - particularly senior citizens, residents, and people of determination.”

The trials of the system will begin this year.“Uber, starting with WeRide, and Baidu through Apollo Go will commence trials of autonomous taxis in Dubai this year, with a safety driver seated behind the wheel, in preparation for the driverless commercial launch in 2026,” said Al Tayer.“The broader rollout of autonomous vehicles will mark a transformative shift in Dubai's transport landscape and further strengthen RTA's efforts to enhance network integration by facilitating smoother mobility for public transport users.”

Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu, said this“ambitious partnership” represents Apollo Go's“biggest international expansion beyond China” so far.“We are committed to delivering safe, sustainable, and efficient services to more regions, working alongside local partners to provide meaningful transport solutions that benefit broader communities around the world,” he said.“It also highlights Dubai's commitment to positioning itself as a global hub for innovation in future mobility.”

To date, Apollo Go has recorded over 150 million kilometres of safe autonomous driving, supporting the large-scale deployment of autonomous ride-hailing services across more than 10 Chinese cities.

Since this February, Apollo Go has commenced fully driverless operations across China and has completed more than 10 million autonomous rides lately, making it the world's largest operator of driverless fleets. Its sixth-generation robotaxi RT6, purpose-built for autonomous ride-hailing, has been widely welcomed and well received by passengers.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Uber said the company was very excited about the developments.“We're thrilled to be working with Dubai's Road and Transport Authority to bring autonomous vehicles onto the Uber platform, starting with our technology partner WeRide,” said Noah Zych, the company's global head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery Operations.“At Uber, we're building the future of transportation, working with the world's leading autonomous vehicle developers to help commercialise and deploy this technology at scale around the world.”

Jennifer Li, chief financial officer and head of International Business at WeRide, stated:“Dubai marks a natural step forward in our commitment to advancing mobility in the Middle East as well as our continued global expansion. We believe our advanced autonomous driving technology and operational experience combined with Uber's powerful global mobility platform will help us serve millions of consumers in cities around the world.”