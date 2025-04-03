Dubai: 6.39 Million Riders Used RTA Transport During Eid Al Fitr Holidays

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday said that its public transport means, taxis and shared mobility vehicles transported 6.39 million passengers during the Eid Al Fitr break from March 30 to April 1.

The Dubai Metro, operating across both the Red and Green Lines, transported 2.428 million riders. Dubai Tram served 111,130 passengers, while public buses carried 1.330 million commuters.

Marine transport services recorded 408,991 boardings, and taxis-including Dubai Taxi and franchise operators - served 1.687 million users. Shared mobility services - including e-hail vehicles, hourly car rentals, and on-demand buses - registered 429,616 riders across various platforms.

Meanwhile, self-driving taxis will soon be seen on the roads of Dubai with the RTA) has expanded its partnerships with autonomous driving technology providers to deploy these taxis in the emirate by 2026.