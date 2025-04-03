QFFD Attends 2025 Inter-American Development Bank And IDB Invest Annual Meetings In Chile

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Santiago: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has actively participated in the 65th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the 39th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of IDB Invest, held in Santiago, Chile.

The event brought together leading economic and financial experts from IDB's 48 member countries, along with representatives from the public and private sectors, to address some of the most critical development challenges facing Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

In a statement yesterday, QFFD indicated that it engaged in a series of high-level panels and side meetings, underscoring its steadfast commitment to strengthening collaborations and advancing impactful sustainable development across the region.

By focusing on key sectors such as poverty alleviation, economic growth, education, and innovation, QFFD seeks to drive growth that benefits all segments of society while ensuring long-term sustainability and resilience.

During the panel session“One Region, Global Impact: Reimagining Integration in Latin America and the Caribbean,” participants discussed the growing need for deeper regional integration in response to shifting global dynamics.

The session emphasised the importance of stronger collaboration to overcome economic fragmentation, boost trade, and ensure sustainable growth.

Representing QFFD, Investment Department Manager at QFFD Rwodah Al Nuaimi reiterated the QFFD's commitment to supporting regional integration through strategic investments that promote long-term, inclusive economic and social development.

Manager of Strategic Planning and Performance Dr. Niklaus Eggenberger participated in the discussion“Investment Opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean” during the Private Sector Forum, where key sectors and emerging markets in the region were explored. The panel examined how strategic investments and partnerships can drive economic development. QFFD reaffirmed its commitment to fostering private-sector engagement, ensuring that investments are both economically viable and beneficial to local communities. Dr. Eggenberger said:“At QFFD, we are deeply committed to fostering long-term, inclusive growth in Latin America and the Caribbean. By strengthening regional partnerships and investing in sustainable initiatives, we are working toward a prosperous future for all. Our participation in this year's IDB and IDB Invest Annual meetings reflects Qatar's dedication to supporting development initiatives that align with the broader goals of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.”

QFFD's engagement reinforces its pivotal role as a driver of global sustainable development, advancing its mission to foster hope, peace, and justice. This aligns with Qatar's international cooperation strategy, which prioritises economic and social development in low-income countries, supporting global progress in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.