Oil Declines 3% Over New US Tariffs
Singapore: Oil prices declined three percent on Thursday in Asian trading after US President Donald Trump announced fresh sweeping tariffs investors fear will ignite a global trade war, hamper economic growth and curb fuel demand.
Brent crude futures fell $1.60, or 2.13 percent, to $73.35 a barrel, after falling 3.2 percent earlier, their largest daily percentage drop since March 5.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.62, or 2.26 percent, to $70.09, after falling 3.4 percent earlier.
