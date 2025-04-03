Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Declines 3% Over New US Tariffs

2025-04-03 05:02:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Oil prices declined three percent on Thursday in Asian trading after US President Donald Trump announced fresh sweeping tariffs investors fear will ignite a global trade war, hamper economic growth and curb fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.60, or 2.13 percent, to $73.35 a barrel, after falling 3.2 percent earlier, their largest daily percentage drop since March 5.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.62, or 2.26 percent, to $70.09, after falling 3.4 percent earlier.

