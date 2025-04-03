Tim Wellens Ready To Give It His All On The Cobbles Of Flanders And Roubaix

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) There's something incredibly special about the spring classics. These races mean so much to cycling and to me personally. To be able to race in these historic for over a decade is something I'm extremely proud of. Every time you line up at the start, you're a part of a story. I've learned a lot over the years and have had some great moments, but my passion for the classics has never faded.

It's been a strong start to the classics season for me. Finishing on the podium at Strade Bianche was a remarkable feeling. With its mix of gravel roads and steep climbs, it's a race that really suits my abilities. Securing third place after such a challenging day in the saddle felt like a superb result, but more importantly, we took the win with Tadej. The team worked unbelievably well together, and we're really pleased with how we executed our plan.

We carried that momentum into Milano-Sanremo – one of the most unpredictable races of the year. Anything can happen in those final kilometers, so we knew we had to be focused in the key moments. As a team, we placed huge importance on the Cipressa, and my role was to keep Tadej well-positioned as well as setting a relentless pace. It's never easy to make a race-winning move there, but with the team's strength and Tadej's form, we knew we could try something big. We executed the plan well, and while we didn't win this year, it was a performance that fills us with confidence for La Classicissima di Primavera in 2025.

Now, the focus turns to the cobbles. The Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix – two of the most brutal and demanding races on the calendar. The cobbles are unforgiving, and when you hit those sections at full speed, the intensity of the race is unlike anything else. It's painful but also exhilarating. These races demand everything, physically and mentally. Staying sharp and positioning well is essential. In races like these, being caught out at the wrong moment can be the difference between contending for victory and losing touch with the front group. The narrow roads and technical sections make it vital to stay calm, anticipate moves, and always be aware of what's happening around you.

The unyielding nature of the classics season means recovery is just as important as race-day performance. With races coming thick and fast, we have to maximise every opportunity to rest, refuel, and reset. The effort is immense, and getting recovery right is critical to staying fresh for the next challenge. The team do an incredible job at ensuring we're in the best possible condition – whether it's the sports directors, the nutritionists, or the masseurs, the whole team does an outstanding job at making sure every detail is covered, which is crucial at this level of cycling.

Beyond Flanders and Roubaix, the focus shifts to the Ardennes. From there, all roads lead to the Tour de France. We'll do everything we can to be in peak form, ready to support Tadej in the biggest race of the year once again.

The support we receive from our fans in the UAE means the world to us. Whether it's at races or online, we feel the passion and energy every step of the way. It gives us that extra motivation to push harder, knowing how much it means to so many people. Thank you. We will keep working hard to make you proud!