Taiwan Tourism 3.0 Streetcar Makes Grand Debut In Toronto

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

TORONTO, Canada - To promote its new tourism branding initiative“TAIWAN – Waves of Wonder”, the Taiwan Tourism Administration has launched a series of marketing campaigns across North America and is now reaching Toronto for the very first time!

Until May 18, a Taiwan-themed decorated streetcar will run along 11 routes on Toronto's streetcar lines, weaving through the heart of downtown and bringing a splash of vibrant energy to the city. The streetcar is decorated with Taiwan's new branding – dynamic wave patterns which depict the unique charm of the island's four seasons. It not only adds a refreshing visual experience to Toronto's urban landscape but also showcases Taiwan's diverse scenery, rich culture, and deep history, offering wave after wave of delightful surprises from Taiwan.

To celebrate the launch, the Taiwan Tourism Administration has partnered with EVA Air and several popular Taiwanese restaurants in downtown Toronto to encourage locals to join the“Taiwan Streetcar Social Media Challenge” and a Toronto-Taiwanese #TasteThefWonder Food Map campaign. Through these initiatives, Taiwan's wonders will sweep through downtown as Torontonians ride the streetcar and discover authentic Taiwanese flavours.

In conjunction with the campaign, the Taiwan Tourism Administration's New York Office hosted a promotional event on April 2 in Toronto for local tourism professionals and media. Jin Juang, director of Taiwan Tourism Administration New York Office, along with Yi-Peng Liang, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Toronto, and the EVA Air Toronto Branch, welcomed nearly 100 industry representatives and journalists for an immersive experience of the Taiwan-themed streetcar.

From now until April 30, Torontonians can join the flight ticket raffle social campaign by following the account @TaiwanTourism , like the post <bit/42rj80c > and comment at least once by tagging three friends. Also for bonus entries by snapping pictures of the Taiwan-themed streetcar and posting them to Instagram with the hashtag #WavesofWonder and tagging @TaiwanTourism . One lucky winner will receive a round-trip ticket from Toronto to Taipei, courtesy of EVA Air.

Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's New York Office, Jin Juang emphasized that Taiwan is home to rich natural ecosystems, vibrant cultural diversity, and year-round festivals such as the iconic Taiwan Lantern Festival.

From Michelin-recommended restaurants to beloved night market eats, Taiwan's culinary scene is unmatched. The famed Alishan Forest Railway as recommended by the New York Times, and Tainan, named one of Time Out's top Asian destinations for 2025, further proves Taiwan's international appeal. With EVA Air's direct flights from Toronto and convenient local transport options such as Taiwan High-Speed Rail, Taiwan Railways, Taiwan Tourist Shuttle, and Taiwan Tour Bus services, Taiwan is more accessible than ever. Many of these offer promotional deals and free half-day layover tours, it is the perfect time to visit Taiwan!

Director General Yi-Peng Liang of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Toronto added that Taiwan's visibility in Canada is steadily increasing, thanks to its strengths in semiconductors and shared values of freedom and democracy. In Toronto, Taiwanese cuisine, bubble tea shops, and cultural events are already popular. Through this vibrant streetcar campaign, Taiwan hopes to further promote tourism and invite Canadian travellers to truly see and experience Taiwan.

In addition, the participating Taiwanese restaurants will offer exclusive discounts from now to April 15. Locals are encouraged to stop by and savor authentic Taiwanese dishes, details also can be found on our social post <bit/3FPmb9P >



Big Trouble , 460 Dundas St. West, buy one get one on appetizers;

Fat Bao , 28 Bathurst St., Bao and Chicken combo $19.95 (original $23.10) ;

Light Cafe , 23 Baldwin St., $5 discount on $50 spend;

Mabu Generation , 578 Yonge St., Signature Taiwan Style Pork Belly, or Popcorn Chicken, or BBQ Sausage and Minced Pork on Rice $13.99 (Original $15.99);

Midnight Market , 434 College St., buy one get one on appetize;

OpTeaQ, 256 Queen St. West, $5 bubble tea with free topping; Twilight Cafe , 667 Yonge St. and 2429 Yonge St., 15 percent off the order.

The post Taiwan Tourism 3.0 Streetcar makes grand debut in Toronto appeared first on Caribbean News Global .