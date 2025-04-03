Democratizing Innovation To Spur Growth
WASHINGTON, USA – Never underestimate the value of a good idea. Ideas are the starting point for innovation; few things fuel economic growth more than innovation.
However, most of today's innovators emerge from a narrow demographic group with specific backgrounds, which Xavier Jaravel says creates the phenomena of“Lost Einsteins” and“Lost Marie Curies”.
Jaravel is a professor of economics at the London School of Economics. In this podcast , he talks about the benefits of unleashing untapped talent and broadening the pool of innovators worldwide. Transcript
Read the article in Finance & Development
The post Democratizing innovation to spur growth appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment