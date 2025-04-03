Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Democratizing Innovation To Spur Growth


WASHINGTON, USA – Never underestimate the value of a good idea. Ideas are the starting point for innovation; few things fuel economic growth more than innovation.

However, most of today's innovators emerge from a narrow demographic group with specific backgrounds, which Xavier Jaravel says creates the phenomena of“Lost Einsteins” and“Lost Marie Curies”.

Jaravel is a professor of economics at the London School of Economics. In this podcast , he talks about the benefits of unleashing untapped talent and broadening the pool of innovators worldwide. Transcript

Read the article in Finance & Development

The post Democratizing innovation to spur growth appeared first on Caribbean News Global .

