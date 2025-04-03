Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas Unveils Exclusive Eid Offers, Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This Eid, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas has invited guests to escape to a seaside paradise filled with festive entertainment, indulgent dining, and thrilling adventures.

Nestled along Qatar's coastline, the resort offers 361 accommodations, including rooms, suites, Arabian townhouses, and private beach villas with pools, ensuring an extraordinary and comfortable stay.

Guests can enjoy a scrumptious breakfast buffet each morning and indulge in special Eid buffets at Souk Kitchen, with lunch for QR150 per person and dinner for QR225 per person (including soft drinks).

For a more intimate celebration, guests can book a private in-villa BBQ experience, perfect for creating cherished memories. Resort guests enjoy complimentary access to Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, featuring over 30 exhilarating rides.

The Eid Spa Retreat offers an exclusive 60-minute Oud massage, plus a complimentary 20-minute reflexology session for ultimate relaxation.

Guests can also enjoy the Salwa Beach Fest on April 4 from 10am till sunset. Individuals can also experience a spectacular beach carnival featuring live entertainment – DJ, fire dancers and special performances, family fun activities such as magic shows, bouncy castles, face painting and fitness and sports – HIIT workouts, beach games and challenges.

People can celebrate Eid in luxury, adventure, and festivity at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas with just QR200 per adult (fully redeemable on F&B) while the entry for kids under 12 is free.