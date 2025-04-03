Babies & More Offers Seamless, Value-Driven Shopping Experience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As modern parenting evolves, so do the needs of parents looking for trusted solutions for their little ones. Enter Babies & more, Apparel Group's rapidly growing homegrown brand, designed to make parenting easier, more enjoyable, and stress-free.

Housing a thoughtfully curated selection of private and international brands, Babies & more has the answer to every parenting need – baby essentials, fashion, nursery & gear, feeding, and toys – all under one roof.

The brand aims to position itself as a holistic retail solution for parents with newborns and young children up to 8 years old, offering a seamless, value-driven shopping experience that supports them through every stage of early parenthood.

Quality is at the heart of Babies & more, with every product in its collection carefully designed and selected to meet the highest standards of safety, durability, and comfort. Understanding the joys and challenges of parenting, the brand places ease and comfort for parents at the center of its shopping experience.

Guided by an innovative solution-driven approach, it strives to meet every parent's expectation by directly responding to their real needs. Qatar's modern parents have already embraced Babies & more as their go-to destination for premium baby products. With five conveniently located stores across the country-at Landmark Mall, Place Vendôme Mall, Doha Mall, Ezdan Wakrah Mall, and Doha City Center-the brand is now a household name synonymous with trust, quality, and affordability.

As part of Apparel Group, Babies & more continues to expand across the GCC, with a growing presence in Qatar, UAE, Oman, and Kuwait. More than just a retailer, the brand is committed to building an engaged community of parents and caregivers, helping them navigate the joys of parenting with confidence.