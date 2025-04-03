Weird Trump Tariffs: Norfolk Island With 2,000 Population Gets 29%, Penguins On Uninhabited Island Hit With 10%
Case-in-point: Norfolk Island, off the coast of Australia, with only 2,000 people living there, has been hit with 29 per cent tariffs; and Heard and McDonald Islands, home to local penguins, has been imposed with 10 per cent tariffs.Also Read | Donald Trump's tariff impact: What's likely to get more costly for you Why the Steep Tariffs on Norfolk? 'All are Mystified', Says Ajay Bagga
Ace investor Ajay Bagga was among those who spotted the goof-up early. He noted that Norfolk Island - a part of Australia - was given different tariff rates compared to the mainland.
Taking to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Ajay Bagga wrote:“Norfolk Island, population 2000, is hit with 29% tariffs against the 10% on Australia.”
“Norfolk Island is a territory of Australia . All are mystified. How much will 2000 people consume of US goods to get a rebate negotiated. Sign of the times! (sic)” he wrote on X. At time of writing, the post had been viewed at least 16,100 times and generated much laughter and discussion.Also Read | What does Trump's tariff war mean for India-US Trade? Is negotiation possible?
One response said,“As crazy as it gets!”, another added:“This is nothing, there is an uninhabited island that being charged 10% reciprocal tariff: Island of Herds and McDonalds. Only living things there are Penguins (sic)”Wait what? Is that correct? So, we fact-checked... and yes! It is true.
