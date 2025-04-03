403
Trump’S Tariffs Stir Global Markets And Brazil’S Currency
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Financial markets buzz with tension as traders report the Brazilian real's dance with the U.S. dollar on April 3, 2025. Sources from São Paulo's trading floors peg the USD/BRL rate at R$ 5.6850 this morning, down slightly from R$ 5.6967 yesterday.
This shift follows a volatile April 2, when Trump's tariff threats pushed the dollar up 0.25%, fueled by fears of a global trade shake-up. Yesterday, traders watched the dollar climb as Trump's“Liberation Day” loomed, promising 25% tariffs on imported cars starting today.
Auto parts face the same rate from May 3, while earlier levies hit Chinese goods at 20% and steel at 25%. Brazil's real held firm despite a falling U.S. Dollar Index, which dropped 0.43% to 103.826, hinting at local pressures outweighing global trends.
Overnight, cautious unwinding eased the rate to R$ 5.6850, reflecting a wait-and-see mood. Trump's moves spark concern beyond Brazil, with markets bracing for higher U.S. inflation and disrupted trade flows.
Brazil's government stays calm, as Minister Simone Tebet touts diplomacy to soften the blow. Yet, exporters worry about steel and commodity hits, given the $92 billion U.S. trade link. Rumors swirl of Brazil countering with agricultural tariffs, though nothing's confirmed.
Trading volumes surged on April 2, with São Paulo brokers noting above-average USD/BRL activity. Early today, flows pick up as Europe joins in, pushing bids to 5.6850-5.6950.
Brazil's Real Braces for Volatility Amid Tariff Uncertainty
ETF outflows hint at risk aversion, with emerging market funds shedding cash since late March. Technical charts show the pair testing R$ 5.70 resistance, with support at R$ 5.66, suggesting a tight range ahead.
Market makers weigh in with gritty realism. A São Paulo trader predicts a jump past 5.70 if Trump escalates, while a global analyst ties the real's fate to U.S. stock reactions. Brazil's central bank eyes inflation risks, with the Selic rate possibly climbing to 14.25% to steady the currency.
Behind the numbers lies a bigger story: Trump's tariffs test Brazil's economic resilience. A stronger dollar and weaker global demand could squeeze exports, nudging inflation higher.
Still, the real's slight morning gain shows traders balancing fear with opportunity, navigating a world where trade wars redraw the map. Today's moves signal more turbulence as markets digest the tariff reality.
