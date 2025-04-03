403
Copper Market Faces Steep Decline On April 3, 2025, Amid Global Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data shows copper prices crashed on April 2, 2025, reflecting deep economic concerns. Copper CFDs on CAPITAL peaked at 5.1402 around 18:00 UTC. By 22:00 UTC, prices plummeted nearly 4% to 4.9500, marking a sharp sell-off.
Overnight, the decline continued, hitting a low of 4.9077 at 04:00 UTC on April 3. The price later stabilized at 4.91177 by 07:10 UTC, up 0.00050 or 0.01%. This rapid drop likely stemmed from fears of a global economic slowdown.
China, consuming 50% of global copper, faces a sluggish property sector, dampening demand. The London Metal Exchange saw heavy trading as prices fell, with volumes spiking during the late hours.
Shanghai Futures Exchange traders sold off aggressively overnight, reflecting China's economic woes. COMEX in New York also recorded high activity, aligning with the 18:00 UTC peak.
India's Multi Commodity Exchange mirrored the global trend, driven by weaker infrastructure demand. Posts on X from late March highlighted a severe copper concentrate shortage, raising smelter costs. This supply strain likely fueled the bearish sentiment.
The chart shows a massive red candlestick at 22:00 UTC, suggesting speculative trading and stop-loss orders triggered the cascade. Support formed at 4.9077, while 5.0000 now acts as resistance.
Copper Prices Reflect Global Economic Uncertainty
A U.S. economic event at 12:00 UTC on April 3 looms large for traders. Strong manufacturing data could lift prices, but weak figures might deepen the decline.
China's stimulus plans also matter, as infrastructure spending could spur demand. The steep fall highlights copper's role as an economic indicator, often called“Dr. Copper.”
Global markets remain on edge. London, Shanghai, New York, and India all felt the volatility. The price drop from 5.1402 to 4.9077 underscores broader industrial challenges.
With copper stabilizing at 4.91177, investors watch for signals of recovery or further decline. This market turmoil reflects uncertainty in global growth, especially in manufacturing.
