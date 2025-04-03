403
Chilean Peso Faces Uncertain Winds On April 3, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso trades at 955.11 per U.S. dollar this morning, April 3, 2025, according to real-time market data. This figure holds steady from yesterday's close of 955.85, after a day of swings between 943.85 and 957.45.
Traders watch closely as copper prices, Chile's economic lifeline, dip to 5.04 per pound, down from 5.05, pressuring the peso. Yesterday, the peso weakened slightly, losing ground amid trading volume of 1.693 million dollars.
Foreign investors maintain a net short position of minus 1.034 million dollars, signaling doubt in the currency's near-term strength. Copper's decline drives this trend, as Chile relies heavily on the metal for export revenue.
Meanwhile, global risk aversion boosts the dollar, with a 5-day return of 2.77% for the pair. Overnight, stability prevails, yet whispers of a global policy easing cycle in 2025 stir speculation.
No hard data backs this rumor, but it lingers among traders. The peso's range yesterday reflects a battle between buyers and sellers, with late dollar demand pushing the close near the day's high.
Chilean Peso Navigates Volatility Amid Copper Moves
Technical levels hover at 957.45 resistance and 943.85 support, while 30-day volatility sits at 20.9%. Market makers report steady bids at 955–956 today, with offers thinning above 958 and early volume around 500,000 dollars.
Analysts eye copper's next move, as a drop below 5.04 could deepen peso woes, while a rebound might ease the strain. Emerging market funds face outflows, with billions exiting earlier this year, adding context to Chile's challenge.
The story unfolds as Chile's economy, growing at a modest 2–2.5% for 2025, leans on copper and global sentiment. Traders brace for U.S. data releases today, which could sway the dollar's strength.
The peso's fate ties to these forces, balancing commodity reliance with international pressures. Observers note its resilience, yet vulnerabilities remain clear in the numbers.
